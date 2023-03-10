Blue Ox Axe Throwing

Indoor ax throwing
Initial investment
$94K - $175K
Units as of 2022
4 100.0% over 3 years
Founded in 2018, Blue Ox Axe Throwing strives to provide an engaging social atmosphere, with the focal point being axe throwing. The national company is based in Wallingford, Connecticut, and it has several locations throughout the United States. Blue Ox Axe Throwing may offer an opportunity to connect with other people in a relaxing environment through the medium of a social activity that is open to people of all backgrounds.

Blue Ox Axe Throwing encourages social interaction and provides a unique activity for customers as part of their visit. Blue Ox Axe Throwing sells a unique experience emphasizing social connectivity, relieving stress, and providing a great time for all their customers.

Blue Ox Axe Throwing began franchising in 2019 and is seeking to expand its reach.

Why You May Want to Start a Blue Ox Axe Throwing Franchise

Potential Blue Ox Axe Throwing franchisees should have a good work ethic, determination, and a love of new opportunities. Having experience in the social activities industry isn't necessary, but some business experience can be highly beneficial. 

Blue Ox Axe Throwing franchisees are responsible for hiring and training staff and coordinating operations of the business. Blue Ox Axe Throwing provides exclusive territories that may help your franchise thrive. 

Opening a Blue Ox Axe Throwing franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Face Blue Ox Axe Throwing Franchise a Good Choice?

Blue Ox Axe Throwing is a company that is looking to expand while priding itself on a high degree of customer satisfaction. The company works to provide people with the benefits of an enjoyable social occasion, and they endeavor to create a place of fun, safety, and support. 

To be part of the Blue Ox Throwing team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Blue Ox Axe Throwing Franchise

Make sure to research the brand and your local area to see if Blue Ox Axe Throwing would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Blue Ox Axe Throwing franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Blue Ox Axe Throwing team throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their venue has opened.

Company Overview

About Blue Ox Axe Throwing

Industry
Recreation
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses, Miscellaneous Services, Ax Throwing
Founded
2018
Leadership
Gerald Ferraro, Founder and CEO
Corporate Address
21 N. Plains Industrial Rd.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
# of Units
4 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Blue Ox Axe Throwing franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$94,442 - $174,500
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000 - $200,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000 - $150,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
27 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4-7
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
