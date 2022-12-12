Boba Nation

Bubble tea and other beverages
Franchise 500 2023
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$350K - $496K
Units as of 2024
4 Decrease
Company Overview

About Boba Nation

Industry Food
Related Categories Teas, Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses, Food: Quick Service
Founded 2021
Parent Company Boba Nation Holdings LLC
Leadership Baltej Sra, CEO
Corporate Address 2626 Yerba Vista Ct.
San Jose, CA 95121
Social Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2022 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ 8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises worldwide.

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Massachusetts, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 4 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Boba Nation franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$30,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$350,000 - $495,500
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$300,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$150,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Boba Nation has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 58 hours
Classroom Training 22 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 5
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

