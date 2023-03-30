Body20 was founded in 2017 by Christopher Pena to narrow the gap between the body and mind regarding fitness. Body20 began franchising just one year later in an effort to reach its target audience better.

Body20 uses training methods that are technology-enhanced to realign the body and mind. The Body20 franchise is fitness-based and uses Electro Muscle Stimulation to strengthen muscles and support the joints and skeletal structure.

Body20 also has a cardio program that could help reduce cellulite by breaking down the collagen build-up responsible for this condition.

Why You May Want to Start a Body20 Franchise

To establish a Body20 franchise, you don't need to be a superb salesperson or a notable businessman. However, you should always put service first. Body20 is looking for people who share a similar passion for fitness and health, just like the founder.

Franchisees should be honest in their dealings, passionate about fitness and business, and willing to put in extra effort to ensure customer satisfaction. Potential franchisees should also possess excellent communication skills and be open to learning and acquiring new skills.

Opening a Body20 franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Body20 Franchise a Good Choice?

Though conventional exercises are effective, they may cause many injuries, which can create permanent damage. Body20 uses technology that they believe is harmless and effective. The system that it uses should not cause any strain on ligaments, tendons, and joints.

Franchisees are responsible for ensuring that operations in the business are running smoothly. All such operations should aim to contribute to the long-term company strategy.

To be part of the Body20 franchise team, ensure that you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Body20 Franchise

Body20 believes it provides adequate training to ensure the growth of franchisees. After completing the initial training, franchisees may receive one-on-one calls weekly, in addition to continuous training on every aspect of the business. Body20 franchisees also receive assistance in hiring through the "gymtreprenuer" program in partnership with the National Academy of Sports Medicine.

As you decide if opening a Body20 franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and the local area to see if a Body20 franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

As part of your due diligence, don't hesitate to ask the Body20 franchising team or the already existing Body20 franchisees any questions that you may have.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Body20 franchise.