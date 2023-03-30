Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$409K - $478K
- Units as of 2022
-
16 100.0% over 3 years
Body20 was founded in 2017 by Christopher Pena to narrow the gap between the body and mind regarding fitness. Body20 began franchising just one year later in an effort to reach its target audience better.
Body20 uses training methods that are technology-enhanced to realign the body and mind. The Body20 franchise is fitness-based and uses Electro Muscle Stimulation to strengthen muscles and support the joints and skeletal structure.
Body20 also has a cardio program that could help reduce cellulite by breaking down the collagen build-up responsible for this condition.
Why You May Want to Start a Body20 Franchise
To establish a Body20 franchise, you don't need to be a superb salesperson or a notable businessman. However, you should always put service first. Body20 is looking for people who share a similar passion for fitness and health, just like the founder.
Franchisees should be honest in their dealings, passionate about fitness and business, and willing to put in extra effort to ensure customer satisfaction. Potential franchisees should also possess excellent communication skills and be open to learning and acquiring new skills.
Opening a Body20 franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
What Might Make a Body20 Franchise a Good Choice?
Though conventional exercises are effective, they may cause many injuries, which can create permanent damage. Body20 uses technology that they believe is harmless and effective. The system that it uses should not cause any strain on ligaments, tendons, and joints.
Franchisees are responsible for ensuring that operations in the business are running smoothly. All such operations should aim to contribute to the long-term company strategy.
To be part of the Body20 franchise team, ensure that you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How to Open a Body20 Franchise
Body20 believes it provides adequate training to ensure the growth of franchisees. After completing the initial training, franchisees may receive one-on-one calls weekly, in addition to continuous training on every aspect of the business. Body20 franchisees also receive assistance in hiring through the "gymtreprenuer" program in partnership with the National Academy of Sports Medicine.
As you decide if opening a Body20 franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and the local area to see if a Body20 franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
As part of your due diligence, don't hesitate to ask the Body20 franchising team or the already existing Body20 franchisees any questions that you may have.
It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Body20 franchise.
Company Overview
About Body20
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2018 (5 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 21
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 16 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Body20 franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $65,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $409,022 - $478,441
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $550,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 15% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Body20 has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 24 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 7
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
