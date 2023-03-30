Body20
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$409K - $478K
Units as of 2022
16 100.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Body20 was founded in 2017 by Christopher Pena to narrow the gap between the body and mind regarding fitness. Body20 began franchising just one year later in an effort to reach its target audience better. 

Body20 uses training methods that are technology-enhanced to realign the body and mind. The Body20 franchise is fitness-based and uses Electro Muscle Stimulation to strengthen muscles and support the joints and skeletal structure.  

Body20 also has a cardio program that could help reduce cellulite by breaking down the collagen build-up responsible for this condition.

Why You May Want to Start a Body20 Franchise

To establish a Body20 franchise, you don't need to be a superb salesperson or a notable businessman. However, you should always put service first. Body20 is looking for people who share a similar passion for fitness and health, just like the founder. 

Franchisees should be honest in their dealings, passionate about fitness and business, and willing to put in extra effort to ensure customer satisfaction. Potential franchisees should also possess excellent communication skills and be open to learning and acquiring new skills.

Opening a Body20 franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Body20 Franchise a Good Choice?

Though conventional exercises are effective, they may cause many injuries, which can create permanent damage. Body20 uses technology that they believe is harmless and effective. The system that it uses should not cause any strain on ligaments, tendons, and joints. 

Franchisees are responsible for ensuring that operations in the business are running smoothly. All such operations should aim to contribute to the long-term company strategy.

To be part of the Body20 franchise team, ensure that you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How to Open a Body20 Franchise

Body20 believes it provides adequate training to ensure the growth of franchisees. After completing the initial training, franchisees may receive one-on-one calls weekly, in addition to continuous training on every aspect of the business. Body20 franchisees also receive assistance in hiring through the "gymtreprenuer" program in partnership with the National Academy of Sports Medicine.

As you decide if opening a Body20 franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and the local area to see if a Body20 franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

As part of your due diligence, don't hesitate to ask the Body20 franchising team or the already existing Body20 franchisees any questions that you may have.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Body20 franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Body20

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Fitness
Founded
2017
Leadership
Christopher Pena, President
Corporate Address
101 Plaza Real S.
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
21
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
16 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Body20 franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$65,000
Initial Investment
$409,022 - $478,441
Net Worth Requirement
$550,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Body20 has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
7
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Body20? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Body20 ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #27 in 2022

Top New Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Body20.

My Eyelab

Eye care and eyewear
Ranked #100
Learn More

StretchLab

Assisted stretching
Ranked #498
Request Info

Restore Hyper Wellness

Wellness services
Ranked #152
Learn More

Minuteman Press

Printing, graphics, and marketing services
Ranked #167
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing