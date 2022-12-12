BreadHaus

Baked goods
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$228K - $580K
Units as of 2025
1 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About BreadHaus

Industry Food
Related Categories Baked Goods, Food: Quick Service
Founded 1996
Parent Company BreadHaus Franchising LLC
Leadership Bryan Motta, Owner
Corporate Address 700 W. Dallas Rd.
Grapevine, TX 76051

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2025 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ 8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wyoming
# of Units 1 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a BreadHaus franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$45,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$227,500 - $580,000
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$500,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$150,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing BreadHaus has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 72 hours
Classroom Training 20 hours

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to BreadHaus.

Baya Bar

description
Acai, pitaya, and coconut bowls; smoothies, juices, avocado toast, coffee

McAlister's Deli

description
Sandwiches, salads, baked potatoes

iSmash

description
Entertainment centers offering rage rooms, splatter paint, and ax throwing

San Francisco Sourdough Eatery Inc.

description
Sourdough sandwiches, salads, soups

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

Thinking About Scaling From a Single Unit to Multi-Unit Ownership? Here's What You Need to Know.

Scaling from a single franchise location to multiple units demands new systems, deeper trust and a shift in how you lead.

By Gigi Schweikert
Franchise

After 14 Years as an RN, She Opened the Business She Always Wanted to See — And Reached $1.3 Million

Rachel Wommack knew there had to be a better way to care for seniors, so she launched a business and proved it.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

Want to Own a Franchise? This 3-Tier Approach Can Help You Choose Wisely.

Instead of trying to find the magic unicorn franchise to match an individual, flip the script. Check out the 3 tiers that largely determine successful franchise businesses.

By David Busker
Franchise

This Franchise Gives Veterans a $40,000 Head Start to Build Generational Wealth — No Fee Required

PJ's Coffee launched its Veteran Franchise License Giveaway nearly a decade ago to help military vets transition to civilian life through entrepreneurship.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

These Are the Top Cleaning Franchises in 2025 — With Startup Costs As Low As $5,000

These top-ranked cleaning franchises combine steady demand, low startup costs and recurring revenue to offer some of the most accessible business opportunities today.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

Here's What the 'One, Big, Beautiful Bill' Means for the Franchise Industry

The legislation includes tax changes that affect more than 800,000 franchise businesses nationwide.

By Carl Stoffers
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing