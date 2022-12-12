Bubble Bowl

Bubble tea, smoothies, acai bowls, sandwiches
Initial investment
$87K - $215K
Units as of 2025
2 Decrease
Company Overview

About Bubble Bowl

Industry Food
Related Categories Teas, Beverages, Food: Quick Service
Founded 2023
Leadership Susana Reyes, CEO
Corporate Address 11611 SW 216th St.
Miami, FL 33170

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2025 (1 years)
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises worldwide.
# of Units 2 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Bubble Bowl franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$15,000 - $25,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$86,500 - $215,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
5%-6%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Bubble Bowl has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 15 hours
Classroom Training 3 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
