BurgerFi
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$630K - $1M
Units as of 2022
119 10.2% over 3 years
BurgerFi, which was founded in 2011 and began franchising later the same year, is an American fast-casual restaurant chain. They focus on hormone-free and antibiotic-free Angus hamburgers, crispy french fries, and mouth-watering hot dogs. They're dedicated to providing flavorful, healthy, and sustainable food. In addition to the usual staples of a fast-casual American restaurant, BurgerFi locations may sell craft beer and wine.

As you run your franchise, you may provide high-quality, fast, filling meals to hundreds of people. The perfect candidate for a BurgerFi franchisee usually has experience as a single or multi-unit restaurant operator, infrastructure, and resources to meet their development schedule and real estate experience in the market to be developed.

Why You May Want to Start a BurgerFi Franchise

If you love the idea of offering delicious organic food to people, then opening a BurgerFi franchise might be for you. They are known for their signature burgers, but they also offer fries, onion rings, hot dogs, chicken, and more. Using their tasty and proprietary recipes, you might prepare some of the best dishes from BurgerFi. 

As a BurgerFi franchisee, you generally join an extensive network of specialty fast-food restaurants committed to providing flavorful, organic, and delicious food. You may give people a place to come together and enjoy a great meal in a fun and casual environment. The community may enjoy an environment like BurgerFi. Plus, the delicious vegan options may ensure a diversity of clientele.

What Might Make a BurgerFi Franchise a Good Choice?

BurgerFi has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 and has been ranked as a Top Food Franchise by Entrepreneur. These rankings are based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points. These points include areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the BurgerFi team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should be sure not to forget about the presence of ongoing fees, which will include royalty, advertising, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

BurgerFi believes it has carved a strong niche for its franchisees in the food market—bringing tasty, organic beef burgers to the masses and providing healthier fast food options. They have the notoriety and the loyal customer base that together might combine to offer a business for a diverse community to come together. 

How Do You Open a BurgerFi Franchise?

You may begin the process of opening a BurgerFi franchise by submitting a franchise request form. After this step is completed, a franchise representative generally reaches out to you with more in-depth information on their brand, vision, available territory, as well as discussing your qualifications.

You might go through a background and credit check before BurgerFi sends you their Franchise Disclosure Document. Once you have signed on board, you usually go through a site selection process with the BurgerFi real estate team's help.

After this, you may make construction and design plans, and you can start implementing them while you go through the BurgerFi training program. You typically then attend a comprehensive BurgerFi training boot camp and a pre-opening marketing program to equip you with the necessary skills to run the day-to-day operations.

You may receive confidential operations and training manuals as well as post-opening marketing training once you have opened your franchsie. BurgerFi is ready to support you every step of the way.

Company Overview

About BurgerFi

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Hamburgers, Burger Restaurants
Founded
2011
Parent Company
BurgerFi Int'l. Inc.
Leadership
Ron Biskin, Chief Development Officer
Corporate Address
200 W. Cypress Creek Rd., #200
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2011 (12 years)
# of employees at HQ
55
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Middle East

# of Units
119 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a BurgerFi franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$629,900 - $1,049,500
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
BurgerFi has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
154 hours
Classroom Training
22 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
35
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where BurgerFi landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where BurgerFi ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Veteran

Ranked #119 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Food

Ranked #12 in Hamburgers in 2022

Top Food Franchises

