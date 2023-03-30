Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$630K - $1M
- Units as of 2022
-
119 10.2% over 3 years
BurgerFi, which was founded in 2011 and began franchising later the same year, is an American fast-casual restaurant chain. They focus on hormone-free and antibiotic-free Angus hamburgers, crispy french fries, and mouth-watering hot dogs. They're dedicated to providing flavorful, healthy, and sustainable food. In addition to the usual staples of a fast-casual American restaurant, BurgerFi locations may sell craft beer and wine.
As you run your franchise, you may provide high-quality, fast, filling meals to hundreds of people. The perfect candidate for a BurgerFi franchisee usually has experience as a single or multi-unit restaurant operator, infrastructure, and resources to meet their development schedule and real estate experience in the market to be developed.
Why You May Want to Start a BurgerFi Franchise
If you love the idea of offering delicious organic food to people, then opening a BurgerFi franchise might be for you. They are known for their signature burgers, but they also offer fries, onion rings, hot dogs, chicken, and more. Using their tasty and proprietary recipes, you might prepare some of the best dishes from BurgerFi.
As a BurgerFi franchisee, you generally join an extensive network of specialty fast-food restaurants committed to providing flavorful, organic, and delicious food. You may give people a place to come together and enjoy a great meal in a fun and casual environment. The community may enjoy an environment like BurgerFi. Plus, the delicious vegan options may ensure a diversity of clientele.
What Might Make a BurgerFi Franchise a Good Choice?
BurgerFi has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 and has been ranked as a Top Food Franchise by Entrepreneur. These rankings are based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points. These points include areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
To be part of the BurgerFi team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should be sure not to forget about the presence of ongoing fees, which will include royalty, advertising, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
BurgerFi believes it has carved a strong niche for its franchisees in the food market—bringing tasty, organic beef burgers to the masses and providing healthier fast food options. They have the notoriety and the loyal customer base that together might combine to offer a business for a diverse community to come together.
How Do You Open a BurgerFi Franchise?
You may begin the process of opening a BurgerFi franchise by submitting a franchise request form. After this step is completed, a franchise representative generally reaches out to you with more in-depth information on their brand, vision, available territory, as well as discussing your qualifications.
You might go through a background and credit check before BurgerFi sends you their Franchise Disclosure Document. Once you have signed on board, you usually go through a site selection process with the BurgerFi real estate team's help.
After this, you may make construction and design plans, and you can start implementing them while you go through the BurgerFi training program. You typically then attend a comprehensive BurgerFi training boot camp and a pre-opening marketing program to equip you with the necessary skills to run the day-to-day operations.
You may receive confidential operations and training manuals as well as post-opening marketing training once you have opened your franchsie. BurgerFi is ready to support you every step of the way.
Company Overview
About BurgerFi
- Industry
- Food
- Related Categories
- Hamburgers, Burger Restaurants
- Founded
- 2011
- Parent Company
- BurgerFi Int'l. Inc.
- Leadership
- Ron Biskin, Chief Development Officer
- Corporate Address
-
200 W. Cypress Creek Rd., #200
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2011 (12 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 55
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Middle East
- # of Units
- 119 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a BurgerFi franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $45,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $629,900 - $1,049,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Veteran Incentives
- 25% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5.5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- BurgerFi has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 154 hours
- Classroom Training
- 22 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 35
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like BurgerFi? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where BurgerFi landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where BurgerFi ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to BurgerFi.
PuroClean
Home Clean Heroes
Hamburger Mary's Bar & Grille
Boomarang Diner
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation
With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.
'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral
Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.
I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.
The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.
Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise
This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.
4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate
Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.