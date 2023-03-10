Camp Bow Wow
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#448 Ranked #271 last year
Initial investment
$928K - $1.7M
Units as of 2022
202 19.5% over 3 years
Camp Bow Wow launched its first location in 2000, and after three years, the company began franchising. There are over 150 Camp Bow Wow locations in over 30 U.S. states. The company offers a dog daycare centerwith services that include overnight boarding and live webcams that enable customers to see their pets from anywhere in the world. Camp Bow Wow offers an alternative to leaving your dog in a kennel, and some have extra services like training and grooming.

The perfect candidate for this doggy care franchise should be a dog lover, even if you have no previous business experience. You should also possess an aptitude for following procedures and business processes, exceptional customer service, and sufficient energy to fuel your business.

Why You May Want to Start a Camp Bow Wow Franchise

By joining this big dog in doggy care services, you will be offering luxury accommodations to four-legged guests, alongside dog food sales and other premier pet care solutions. 

Your staff will consist of skilled and certified camp counselors trained in pet care, dog behavior, and animal first aid. While Camp Bow Wow franchisers are dog-loving individuals themselves, the franchise does allow for absentee ownership. 

Camp Bow Wow provides pet owners an outlet to assuage their guilt of leaving their canine friend behind. By utilizing Camp Bow Wow’s services, pet owners can be sure that their pets are not spending a second in a musty kernel facility. Instead, they are surrounded by loving caregivers. Pet parents that demand the highest quality of service tend to prefer Camp Bow Wow because of its fun environment and the passionate dog-loving staff.

What Might Make a Camp Bow Wow Franchise a Good Choice?

Franchisees should prepare for financial investment. Your facility's location and the size of your operation determine the initial cost. To be considered as a franchisee, you must meet the minimum liquid capital and the company's minimum net worth. Other fees include a franchise fee and ongoing royalty and advertising fees. Camp Bow Wow offers its franchisees a ten-year term of agreement, with the option to renew for a sum. One Camp Bow Wow location requires at least eight employees to run the facility efficiently, and exclusive territory rights may be available.

Your staff will be thoroughly trained at Camp Bow Wow's corporate office in Westminster, Colorado before starting operations. An additional training session may see participants traveling to any facility located around the country to ensure a total understanding of the brand. 

How Do You Open a Camp Bow Wow Franchise?

As you move through the franchising process with Camp Bow Wow, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it is not good for your franchise.

Additional guidance from a financial planner and an attorney may be necessary as you move through the franchise process. 

After the initial contact and an exchange of details, a franchise development team member from Camp Bow Wow will get in touch and provide guidelines for orientation training, discovery day, pre-launch marketing, and eventual opening day.

Company Overview

About Camp Bow Wow

Industry
Pets
Related Categories
Pet Care
Founded
2000
Parent Company
VCA Inc.
Leadership
Julie Turner, President
Corporate Address
7577 W. 103rd Ave., #209
Westminster, CO 80021
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2003 (20 years)
# of employees at HQ
60
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Australia/New Zealand, Europe (Western), Canada, Mexico

# of Units
202 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Camp Bow Wow franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$928,000 - $1,658,500
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Camp Bow Wow has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
56 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
8-20
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Camp Bow Wow landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Camp Bow Wow ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #448 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

