Camp Bow Wow launched its first location in 2000, and after three years, the company began franchising. There are over 150 Camp Bow Wow locations in over 30 U.S. states. The company offers a dog daycare centerwith services that include overnight boarding and live webcams that enable customers to see their pets from anywhere in the world. Camp Bow Wow offers an alternative to leaving your dog in a kennel, and some have extra services like training and grooming.

The perfect candidate for this doggy care franchise should be a dog lover, even if you have no previous business experience. You should also possess an aptitude for following procedures and business processes, exceptional customer service, and sufficient energy to fuel your business.

Why You May Want to Start a Camp Bow Wow Franchise

By joining this big dog in doggy care services, you will be offering luxury accommodations to four-legged guests, alongside dog food sales and other premier pet care solutions.

Your staff will consist of skilled and certified camp counselors trained in pet care, dog behavior, and animal first aid. While Camp Bow Wow franchisers are dog-loving individuals themselves, the franchise does allow for absentee ownership.

Camp Bow Wow provides pet owners an outlet to assuage their guilt of leaving their canine friend behind. By utilizing Camp Bow Wow’s services, pet owners can be sure that their pets are not spending a second in a musty kernel facility. Instead, they are surrounded by loving caregivers. Pet parents that demand the highest quality of service tend to prefer Camp Bow Wow because of its fun environment and the passionate dog-loving staff.

What Might Make a Camp Bow Wow Franchise a Good Choice?

Franchisees should prepare for financial investment. Your facility's location and the size of your operation determine the initial cost. To be considered as a franchisee, you must meet the minimum liquid capital and the company's minimum net worth. Other fees include a franchise fee and ongoing royalty and advertising fees. Camp Bow Wow offers its franchisees a ten-year term of agreement, with the option to renew for a sum. One Camp Bow Wow location requires at least eight employees to run the facility efficiently, and exclusive territory rights may be available.

Your staff will be thoroughly trained at Camp Bow Wow's corporate office in Westminster, Colorado before starting operations. An additional training session may see participants traveling to any facility located around the country to ensure a total understanding of the brand.

How Do You Open a Camp Bow Wow Franchise?

As you move through the franchising process with Camp Bow Wow, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it is not good for your franchise.

Additional guidance from a financial planner and an attorney may be necessary as you move through the franchise process.

After the initial contact and an exchange of details, a franchise development team member from Camp Bow Wow will get in touch and provide guidelines for orientation training, discovery day, pre-launch marketing, and eventual opening day.