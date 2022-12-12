Camp Mirage

Summer camps for kids
Initial investment
$79K - $118K
Units as of 2024
2 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Camp Mirage

Industry Children's Businesses
Related Categories Childcare, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses
Founded 1999
Parent Company Camp Mirage Franchises LLC
Leadership Cara Trost, Co-Founder
Corporate Address 12740 Essex Ct.
Plymouth, MI 48170

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2024 (0 years)
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
# of Units 2 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Camp Mirage franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$30,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$79,250 - $117,500
Royalty Fee Information Circle
8%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 30 years
Classroom Training 10 years
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
