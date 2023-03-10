Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$337K - $685K
- Units as of 2021
-
13 30.0% over 3 years
Camp Run-A-Mutt was born in 2008 when three people and their dogs sought to create a place where they would love to bring their dogs, and their dogs would love to be.
The company operates on the principle that dogs who join for daycare and boarding will be in a cage-free environment. Beloved dogs come to spend the day or a few nights and enjoy all the benefits of pack living.
Dogs should never be left unattended, even at night. Dogs sleep together during their boarding with an “alpha human” also in the room. Other services, including full-service grooming and obedience training, are offered during the stay. There are private and group classes offered for “campers” and “non-campers.”
Since beginning to franchise in 2010, Camp Run-A-Mutt has opened several franchises. The company is actively seeking to expand its reach.
Why You May Want To Start a Camp Run-A-Mutt Franchise
Dog lovers have the opportunity to turn their passion into a career with a Camp Run-A-Mutt franchise. Those who find gratification and fulfillment working with animals in their personal lives can now do so in their professional lives. If you like hard work, being the face of your business, building on a proven concept, providing superior customer service, and being around all the dogs you could ever want, you may be a great fit for Camp Run-A-Mutt.
What Might Make a Camp Run-A-Mutt Franchise a Good Choice?
Camp Run-A-Mutt offers unique features, particularly in their boarding procedures. Dogs are never left unattended and yet never required to sleep in a cage. All dogs at Camp Run-A-Mutt sleep in a large room with the rest of the pack and what they call an “alpha human.” During their stay at a Camp Run-A-Mutt franchise, dogs can be seen on Muttcams from any computer or device. Nothing says “we know we’re doing the right thing by your animals” like an open invitation to check in and watch them whenever a customer would like.
To be part of the Camp Run-A-Mutt team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. You will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Camp Run-A-Mutt Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Camp Run-A-Mutt franchising team questions.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Camp Run-A-Mutt brand throughout the franchising process. Training consists of five days of classroom training and five days of on-site training in San Diego, California. On-going support includes days of staff training at your Camp Run-A-Mutt location before opening, three days at the franchise opening, and additional marketing and real estate support.
Company Overview
About Camp Run-A-Mutt
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2010 (13 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 4
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 13 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Camp Run-A-Mutt franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $336,875 - $685,300
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Camp Run-A-Mutt has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 30 hours
- Classroom Training
- 30 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Camp Run-A-Mutt? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Camp Run-A-Mutt.
Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More
Camp Bow Wow
Pet Supplies Plus
Decorating Den Interiors
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.