Camp Run-A-Mutt was born in 2008 when three people and their dogs sought to create a place where they would love to bring their dogs, and their dogs would love to be.

The company operates on the principle that dogs who join for daycare and boarding will be in a cage-free environment. Beloved dogs come to spend the day or a few nights and enjoy all the benefits of pack living.

Dogs should never be left unattended, even at night. Dogs sleep together during their boarding with an “alpha human” also in the room. Other services, including full-service grooming and obedience training, are offered during the stay. There are private and group classes offered for “campers” and “non-campers.”

Since beginning to franchise in 2010, Camp Run-A-Mutt has opened several franchises. The company is actively seeking to expand its reach.

Why You May Want To Start a Camp Run-A-Mutt Franchise

Dog lovers have the opportunity to turn their passion into a career with a Camp Run-A-Mutt franchise. Those who find gratification and fulfillment working with animals in their personal lives can now do so in their professional lives. If you like hard work, being the face of your business, building on a proven concept, providing superior customer service, and being around all the dogs you could ever want, you may be a great fit for Camp Run-A-Mutt.

What Might Make a Camp Run-A-Mutt Franchise a Good Choice?

Camp Run-A-Mutt offers unique features, particularly in their boarding procedures. Dogs are never left unattended and yet never required to sleep in a cage. All dogs at Camp Run-A-Mutt sleep in a large room with the rest of the pack and what they call an “alpha human.” During their stay at a Camp Run-A-Mutt franchise, dogs can be seen on Muttcams from any computer or device. Nothing says “we know we’re doing the right thing by your animals” like an open invitation to check in and watch them whenever a customer would like.

To be part of the Camp Run-A-Mutt team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. You will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Camp Run-A-Mutt Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Camp Run-A-Mutt franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Camp Run-A-Mutt brand throughout the franchising process. Training consists of five days of classroom training and five days of on-site training in San Diego, California. On-going support includes days of staff training at your Camp Run-A-Mutt location before opening, three days at the franchise opening, and additional marketing and real estate support.