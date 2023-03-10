Camp Run-A-Mutt

Camp Run-A-Mutt

Dog daycare and boarding
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$337K - $685K
Units as of 2021
13 30.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Camp Run-A-Mutt was born in 2008 when three people and their dogs sought to create a place where they would love to bring their dogs, and their dogs would love to be. 

The company operates on the principle that dogs who join for daycare and boarding will be in a cage-free environment. Beloved dogs come to spend the day or a few nights and enjoy all the benefits of pack living. 

Dogs should never be left unattended, even at night. Dogs sleep together during their boarding with an “alpha human” also in the room. Other services, including full-service grooming and obedience training, are offered during the stay. There are private and group classes offered for “campers” and “non-campers.” 

Since beginning to franchise in 2010, Camp Run-A-Mutt has opened several franchises. The company is actively seeking to expand its reach.

Why You May Want To Start a Camp Run-A-Mutt Franchise

Dog lovers have the opportunity to turn their passion into a career with a Camp Run-A-Mutt franchise. Those who find gratification and fulfillment working with animals in their personal lives can now do so in their professional lives. If you like hard work, being the face of your business, building on a proven concept, providing superior customer service, and being around all the dogs you could ever want, you may be a great fit for Camp Run-A-Mutt.

What Might Make a Camp Run-A-Mutt Franchise a Good Choice?

Camp Run-A-Mutt offers unique features, particularly in their boarding procedures. Dogs are never left unattended and yet never required to sleep in a cage. All dogs at Camp Run-A-Mutt sleep in a large room with the rest of the pack and what they call an “alpha human.” During their stay at a Camp Run-A-Mutt franchise, dogs can be seen on Muttcams from any computer or device. Nothing says “we know we’re doing the right thing by your animals” like an open invitation to check in and watch them whenever a customer would like.

To be part of the Camp Run-A-Mutt team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. You will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Camp Run-A-Mutt Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Camp Run-A-Mutt franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Camp Run-A-Mutt brand throughout the franchising process. Training consists of five days of classroom training and five days of on-site training in San Diego, California. On-going support includes days of staff training at your Camp Run-A-Mutt location before opening, three days at the franchise opening, and additional marketing and real estate support.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Camp Run-A-Mutt

Industry
Pets
Related Categories
Pet Care
Founded
2008
Parent Company
Camp Run-A-Mutt Entrepreneurial Resources
Leadership
Dennis Quaglia, President
Corporate Address
2900 Fourth Ave., #206
San Diego, CA 92103
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2010 (13 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
13 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Camp Run-A-Mutt franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$336,875 - $685,300
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Camp Run-A-Mutt has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
30 hours
Classroom Training
30 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Camp Run-A-Mutt? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Camp Run-A-Mutt.

Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More

Custom garment decorating
Request Info

Camp Bow Wow

Dog daycare, boarding, training, grooming
Ranked #271
Learn More

Pet Supplies Plus

Retail pet supplies and services
Ranked #20
Request Info

Decorating Den Interiors

Interior design and decorating services and products
Ranked #433
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing