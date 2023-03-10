Signing out of account, Standby...
With a variety of chocolate, candy, and even slushies, Candy Food Truck may be an emerging vendor of event-type confections. Just think: the sugary aroma may waft through your local farmers’ market or birthday party, just beckoning passersby to satisfy their cravings with a good treat.
Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Candy Food Truck is one of the few mobile vendors in the country that specializes in dishing out name-brand candy. With a dedication to serving smiles, your Candy Food Truck franchise could be next.
Candy Food Truck began franchising in 2020 and is actively seeking to expand its reach.
Why You May Want To Start a Candy Food Truck Franchise
Candy Food Truck is looking for a franchisee who is dedicated to outstanding service, family-friendly, hungry for growth, and enjoys having fun. The ideal candidate is resourceful, timely, dedicated, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening a Candy Food Truck franchise may be the right move for you.
Candy Food Truck may welcome franchisees of all backgrounds in sales, marketing, finance, or business. Candy Food Truck is currently accepting queries for all towns and all states across the country.
A portable business means that franchisees can take their Candy Food Truck franchise wherever business calls. Operating out of a mobile truck can provide potentially lower overhead fees than other franchise opportunities. With little competition in a unique sector, franchisees can create their own schedule depending on how many clients they take on. A Candy Food Truck franchise can attend block parties, daycares, church events, fairs, festivals, schools, and weddings.
What Might Make a Candy Food Truck a Good Choice?
Opening a Candy Food Truck franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
To be part of the Candy Food Truck franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Candy Food Truck Franchise
As you decide if opening a Candy Food Truck franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Candy Food Truck franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Candy Food Truck franchising team questions.
If awarded a franchise, the Candy Food Truck brand provides franchisees with support ranging from start-up to ongoing assistance and a website, marketing campaigns, and training.
Company Overview
About Candy Food Truck
- Industry
- Food
- Related Categories
- Candy, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Food: Retail Sales
- Founded
- 2017
- Parent Company
- Candy Food Truck Franchising LLC
- Leadership
- Shane Emerson, Founder/CEO
- Corporate Address
-
4707 E. 21st St.
Tulsa, OK 74114
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2020 (3 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 2
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
- # of Units
- 1 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Candy Food Truck franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $25,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $76,550 - $104,200
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $75,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $5,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- $800+/mo.
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 39 hours
- Classroom Training
- 33 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1-2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
