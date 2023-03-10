Candy Food Truck

Candy food trucks
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$77K - $104K
Units as of 2021
1 0.0% over 3 years
With a variety of chocolate, candy, and even slushies, Candy Food Truck may be an emerging vendor of event-type confections. Just think: the sugary aroma may waft through your local farmers’ market or birthday party, just beckoning passersby to satisfy their cravings with a good treat.

Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Candy Food Truck is one of the few mobile vendors in the country that specializes in dishing out name-brand candy. With a dedication to serving smiles, your Candy Food Truck franchise could be next.

Candy Food Truck began franchising in 2020 and is actively seeking to expand its reach.

Why You May Want To Start a Candy Food Truck Franchise

Candy Food Truck is looking for a franchisee who is dedicated to outstanding service, family-friendly, hungry for growth, and enjoys having fun. The ideal candidate is resourceful, timely, dedicated, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening a Candy Food Truck franchise may be the right move for you.

Candy Food Truck may welcome franchisees of all backgrounds in sales, marketing, finance, or business. Candy Food Truck is currently accepting queries for all towns and all states across the country.

A portable business means that franchisees can take their Candy Food Truck franchise wherever business calls. Operating out of a mobile truck can provide potentially lower overhead fees than other franchise opportunities. With little competition in a unique sector, franchisees can create their own schedule depending on how many clients they take on. A Candy Food Truck franchise can attend block parties, daycares, church events, fairs, festivals, schools, and weddings.

What Might Make a Candy Food Truck a Good Choice?

Opening a Candy Food Truck franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. 

To be part of the Candy Food Truck franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Candy Food Truck Franchise

As you decide if opening a Candy Food Truck franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Candy Food Truck franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Candy Food Truck franchising team questions. 

If awarded a franchise, the Candy Food Truck brand provides franchisees with support ranging from start-up to ongoing assistance and a website, marketing campaigns, and training.

Company Overview

About Candy Food Truck

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Candy, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Food: Retail Sales
Founded
2017
Parent Company
Candy Food Truck Franchising LLC
Leadership
Shane Emerson, Founder/CEO
Corporate Address
4707 E. 21st St.
Tulsa, OK 74114
Social
Facebook, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
2
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
1 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Candy Food Truck franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$76,550 - $104,200
Net Worth Requirement
$75,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
$800+/mo.
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
39 hours
Classroom Training
33 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
