Caring Senior Service offers non-medical care services and safety products to seniors who prefer to live in their homes rather than moving to a facility. Caring Senior Service began the process of perfecting its proprietary GREATCARE® method in 1991 before opening itself up to franchisees in 2002.

Caring Senior Service focuses on a three-pillared approach to senior home care: quality caregivers, quality solutions, and constant engagement. Today, the brand has expanded to include over 40 franchises all across the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Caring Senior Service Franchise

With more than a 30-year track record in the senior home care industry, Caring Senior Service has demonstrated the strength of its business model. Its uniquely effective system and fairly affordable investment level may be an excellent start to understanding its continuing demand and company growth. Franchisees may benefit from advanced technology and a thorough and dedicated franchisee training and support program.

In terms of training, you will go through a multi-week session at headquarters in San Antonio, Texas and another few months in a core development program. These weekly training calls focus on implementing operational practices to help your business. Ongoing support may include individually-tailored marketing support, technology support, and software for accounting and client management.

What Might Make a Caring Senior Service Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Caring Senior Service team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Caring Senior Service has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may offer assistance covering the costs of the startup, equipment, inventory, and payroll.

How To Open a Caring Senior Service Franchise  

Suppose you're from corporate America with middle to senior management experience in any field, plus a passion for making a positive difference in real people's lives. In that case, a Caring Senior Service franchise could be right for you. You don't need experience in senior care, but you do need to be resilient, motivated, and trustworthy. 

Also, consider that you will have to hire caregivers, come up with solutions with clients, and be available 24/7. You are in the business of caring and will have to oversee everything that entails, from physician visits to home safety surveys.

You probably won't have to do much research when it comes to available territories. Thanks to the system's semi-absentee ownership option, the company's national territory availability may give you the freedom to decide where to open and manage your franchise. This means you won't be tied down to one opportunity. There's plenty of room to develop your strategy, whether you decide to open one or more locations with Caring Senior Service.

If you like what you see and the franchisor agrees, then you could be well on your way to opening up the newest Caring Senior Service franchise.

Company Overview

About Caring Senior Service

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care
Founded
1991
Parent Company
Caring Senior Service Franchise Partnership LP
Leadership
Jeffrey Salter, Founder & CEO
Corporate Address
201 E. Park Ave., #200
San Antonio, TX 78212
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2002 (21 years)
# of employees at HQ
28
# of Units
53 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Caring Senior Service franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$110,899 - $170,116
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Caring Senior Service has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
68 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Caring Senior Service landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
