Caring Senior Service offers non-medical care services and safety products to seniors who prefer to live in their homes rather than moving to a facility. Caring Senior Service began the process of perfecting its proprietary GREATCARE® method in 1991 before opening itself up to franchisees in 2002.

Caring Senior Service focuses on a three-pillared approach to senior home care: quality caregivers, quality solutions, and constant engagement. Today, the brand has expanded to include over 40 franchises all across the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Caring Senior Service Franchise

With more than a 30-year track record in the senior home care industry, Caring Senior Service has demonstrated the strength of its business model. Its uniquely effective system and fairly affordable investment level may be an excellent start to understanding its continuing demand and company growth. Franchisees may benefit from advanced technology and a thorough and dedicated franchisee training and support program.

In terms of training, you will go through a multi-week session at headquarters in San Antonio, Texas and another few months in a core development program. These weekly training calls focus on implementing operational practices to help your business. Ongoing support may include individually-tailored marketing support, technology support, and software for accounting and client management.

What Might Make a Caring Senior Service Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Caring Senior Service team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Caring Senior Service has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may offer assistance covering the costs of the startup, equipment, inventory, and payroll.

How To Open a Caring Senior Service Franchise

Suppose you're from corporate America with middle to senior management experience in any field, plus a passion for making a positive difference in real people's lives. In that case, a Caring Senior Service franchise could be right for you. You don't need experience in senior care, but you do need to be resilient, motivated, and trustworthy.

Also, consider that you will have to hire caregivers, come up with solutions with clients, and be available 24/7. You are in the business of caring and will have to oversee everything that entails, from physician visits to home safety surveys.

You probably won't have to do much research when it comes to available territories. Thanks to the system's semi-absentee ownership option, the company's national territory availability may give you the freedom to decide where to open and manage your franchise. This means you won't be tied down to one opportunity. There's plenty of room to develop your strategy, whether you decide to open one or more locations with Caring Senior Service.

If you like what you see and the franchisor agrees, then you could be well on your way to opening up the newest Caring Senior Service franchise.