Cheezly's

Cheezly's

Macaroni and cheese, grilled cheese sandwiches, chips, fries
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$125K - $435K
Units as of 2020
1
Jump to Franchising Overview

James Christiano and Cody Kilroy founded Cheezly’s in 2018. Their love for cheesy food and the idea to create a big restaurant chain brought them together. They took the time to develop a proven business model and began franchising two years later.

Cheezly’s started off on a vacant plot of land in a custom-built food trailer before opening their first store in New York. Cheezly's had to move to a traditional brick-and-mortar storefront after the success of their food trailer. They offer a wide range of seriously cheesy dishes. Customers may have the option to order online for pickup or delivery.

Why You May Want To Start a Cheezly’s Franchise

If you like cheesy food and pride yourself in customer satisfaction, Cheezly’s could be an excellent franchise for you. Cheezly’s is actively pursuing prospective franchisees who fit the Cheezly’s business model. Franchisees should have a good work ethic, determination, and a love of new opportunities. Having restaurant experience is essential, and some business knowledge can be highly beneficial. 

Franchisees who fit the bill may enjoy being surrounded by like-minded franchisees who are committed to operational excellence and the advancement of their businesses. 

Cheezly’s also offers the opportunity for digital kitchens. This concept provides an entirely digital experience where customers place their orders online and have their meals delivered to them without having a traditional storefront to operate and maintain.

What Might Make a Cheezly’s Franchise a Good Choice?

As a franchisee, you'll be working alongside the Cheezly’s corporate team. Together, you'll strive towards the protection and betterment of the brand as a whole. To do this, employees will need to be trained according to company standards, and operating standards need to be adhered to at all times. You will need to build a loyal customer base through advertising and otherwise promoting the franchise.

To be part of the Cheezly’s team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements.

Cheezly’s may offer a discount on the franchise fee for veterans who were honorably discharged if they meet the qualifications.

How To Open a Cheezly’s Franchise

As you decide if opening a Cheezly’s franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Cheezly’s franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with the Cheezly's franchise, take time to research and learn whether this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Cheezly’s franchising team questions. Is it time to make your cheesiest dreams come true?

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Cheezly's

Related Categories
Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
Founded
2018
Leadership
Jim Christiano, Founder & CEO
Corporate Address
17 Centereach Mall
Centereach, NY 11720
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
1 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Cheezly's franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$124,500 - $434,950
Cash Requirement
$25,000
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Cheezly's? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Cheezly's.

Paris Baguette

Bakery cafes
Ranked #129
Learn More

Pirtek

Hydraulic and industrial hose maintenance, repair, and replacement
Ranked #105
Request Info

Cruise Planners

Travel agencies
Ranked #135
Request Info

Culver's

Frozen custard, specialty burgers
Ranked #5
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing