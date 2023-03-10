Doc Popcorn is an international snack franchise selling an American classic: popcorn. Founded by Rob and Renee Israel in their New York City apartment before moving to Colorado in 2003, the company was a solution to serve up a healthier snack alternative. In 2009, it started franchising nationally. Dippin' Dots purchased Doc Popcorn in 2014 and it has since become a snack staple in malls, event venues, and stadiums. You can find Doc Popcorn throughout the U.S., as well as internationally.

Doc Popcorn operates under a simple concept. It sells 60-calorie cup servings of popular popcorn flavors such as Better Butter, Hoppin' Jalapeno, Cheesy Cheddar, and more. But they don't just do savory. They do sweet as well, dipping into customer's cravings with flavors like Caramel Apple.

Why You May Want to Open a Doc Popcorn Franchise

Doc Popcorn joins the ranks of other famous popcorn brands in the business of creating smiles. It strives to keep customers happy, satisfied, and wanting to come back over and over again. But the feel-good nature of Doc Popcorn and its emphasis on fun doesn't overshadow the brand's business end.

An ideal franchisee should have business experience and must be hands-on and willing to grow. It would probably help if franchisees had a knack for managerial work, leadership, and customer service.

What Might Make Doc Popcorn a Good Choice?

At first, you may not think that branded popcorn would sell, but it does. The Doc Popcorn menu is most likely what makes the brand both a unique and desirable choice for any time of the day in any situation. And its popularity as a stadium and mall food may make it a manageable small business. In conjunction with this, it allows for absentee ownership, a home-based business, and part-time business, giving franchisees ample flexibility.

Investing in a Doc Popcorn is typically a two-in-one deal, with more co-branding opportunities available than stand-alone stores. When you open a co-branded Doc Popcorn, you also open a Dippin' Dots—an ice cream brand. This automatic diversification can amount to better chances of customer conversion.

How Do You Start a Doc Popcorn Franchise?

A Doc Popcorn franchise may be a low-cost investment depending on location, rent, and other location-specific costs. Either way, a franchisee should make sure they can cover the initial investment, which will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. You'll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees, as well. These fees will include royalty fees, advertisement fees, and potential renewal fees.

A franchisee must also be willing to travel for discovery day and training, open their location within a certain timeframe, be hands-on with the business, and follow the Doc Popcorn franchise plan. You will also work with a corporate real estate team to locate your perfect site. This may mean that you won't have the final say on where you open your location. Most likely, you'll be located in a mall, university, or another high-traffic location. This is something a franchisee may want to consider before moving forward.