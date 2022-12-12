Chicha San Chen

Teas, milk teas, juices
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$156K - $249K
Unit data is unavailable
N/A
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About Chicha San Chen

Industry Food
Related Categories Teas
Founded 1998
Parent Company Fand Yuan F&B Int'l. Co. Ltd.
Leadership May Chang, Assistant Brand Director
Corporate Address 1401 21st St., #R
Sacramento, CA 95811
Social Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2019 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ 55
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises worldwide.

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Chicha San Chen franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$60,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$155,500 - $249,460
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$500,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$250,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
3.5 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing Chicha San Chen offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Third Party Financing Chicha San Chen has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 152 hours
Classroom Training 88 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Chicha San Chen.

Sam the Concrete Man

description
Residential and commercial concrete services

Baya Bar

description
Acai, pitaya, and coconut bowls; smoothies, juices, avocado toast, coffee

Schlotzsky's

description
Sandwiches, pizza, soups, salads

Wag N' Wash

description
Self-service pet bathing, grooming, pet supplies

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

Most Acquisitions Fail — Here's How to Make Yours the Exception

Buying a company is the easy part. The challenge is getting your new team to feel like part of the same firm.

By Jeff Helfgott
Franchise

This Fast-Food Powerhouse Is Getting a Makeover. Here's What Customers Can Expect.

Wendy's is rolling out Project Fresh, a consumer-focused overhaul that promises faster drive-thrus, smarter ordering tech and a refreshed menu.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

A Water Wings Swim School Franchise Offers Year-Round Revenue Potential

Water Wings Swim School stands out as a franchise investment for mission-driven entrepreneurs seeking both purpose and profit.

By Matthew Goldstein
Franchise

This Founder Lost Control of Her Cult-Favorite Brand — Here's How She's Making a Bold Comeback

After a turbulent stretch, Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole says she's back in full control — and pushing a disciplined "2.0" reset.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

The IFA Is Spending $5 Million to Counter This Major Franchising Myth

The IFA's new awareness campaign highlights real franchise owners whose work supports local jobs, charities and neighborhoods.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

This Brand Is Making a High-Tech Move That Could Change Your Food Deliveries Forever

Dave's Hot Chicken's drone delivery experiment could be the blueprint for how businesses deliver in the future.

By Carl Stoffers
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing