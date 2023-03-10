Cinch I.T.
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$100K - $125K
Units as of 2021
10 900.0% over 3 years
Clinch I.T. is an I.T. service provider headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts. Founded in 2004, Cinch I.T.'s primary focus has been to deliver quality I.T. services to all businesses, regardless of their size. Each franchise's elements are expected to provide the fastest and friendliest I.T. services while paying keen attention to network security.

Customers who use Clinch I.T. services may benefit from flexible I.T. support plans, advanced network security, consultation services, cloud computing, and continued backup plans. Since its inception, Clinch I.T. has taken pride in creating long-lasting customer relationships with its clients, which it believes is crucial to future success.

Since beginning to franchise in 2019, Cinch I.T. has opened several franchises across the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Cinch I.T. Franchise 

You do not necessarily need to have an I.T. background to become a Cinch I.T. franchisee. Instead, the company is looking for people who have excellent management and digital skills. The platform is suitable for anyone who wishes to venture into technological investment, but does not know where to start.

Cinch I.T. emphasizes growing healthy customer/clients relationships. Potential franchisees are expected to do the same. 

Opening a Cinch I.T. franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

As a franchisee, you will be responsible for hiring and training staff and coordinating all the operations of your new business.

What Might Make a Cinch I.T. Franchise a Good Choice?

Given that Cinch I.T. focuses on cultivating healthy relationships, so you may benefit from remote and on-site support by becoming one of its franchisees. The company works to educate people on the importance of embracing safe I.T. practices by giving advice and following up with their clients to ensure that they are benefiting from the services provided by Cinch I.T.

To be part of the Cinch I.T. team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth requirements. 

How to Open a Cinch I.T. Franchise 

Before opting to become a Cinch I.T. franchisee, you must conduct your due diligence and research to decide if a Cinch I.T. franchise can thrive in your region. The process includes coming up with questions for the company and seeking reviews from its more experienced franchisees.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Cinch I.T brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Cinch I.T. franchisees also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Company Overview

About Cinch I.T.

Industry
Tech Businesses
Related Categories
IT Services, Miscellaneous Business Services, Miscellaneous Tech Businesses
Founded
2004
Leadership
Rick Porter, President
Corporate Address
27 W. Mountain St.
Worcester, MA 01606
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
10 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Cinch I.T. franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000
Initial Investment
$100,025 - $124,850
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Cinch I.T. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
26 hours
Classroom Training
100 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Cinch I.T. ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #127 in 2022

Top New Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #140 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans

Updated: December 12th, 2022
