Clean Juice is a certified organic juice bar that values health, wellness, and fun. The founders, Landon and Kat Eckles, could not find a juice bar that suited their healthy lifestyle. To solve this problem, they came up with their own juice bar creation in 2015. They began to franchise the concept in 2016. There are now more than 100 Clean Juice bar outlets across the U.S. with varying opportunities in several markets that you can choose from to become a franchisee. Over 85 of those locations are owned and operated by franchisees.

Why You May Want to Start a Clean Juice Franchise

There may be a demand for organic and healthy juices now that more people are becoming health-conscious. The organic produce market is estimated to continue to be a major player for years to come. By opening a Clean Juice franchise, you may be part of a recognized brand and have the chance to grow through leveraging the brand name and resources.

As a franchisee, you may get the support you need to run a Clean Juice franchise, as you will be guided during the site selection process. This may help ensure that your location will be strategically located. There are also comprehensive learning and knowledge tools provided through Clean Juice University. The marketing team will strive to ensure that the target audience will get to know about your outlet.

What Might Make a Clean Juice Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Clean Juice team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Clean Juice has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. This is just one award among almost a dozen boasting of the brand's strength and business practices.

How To Open a Clean Juice Franchise

To get started with Clean Juice, you will likely need to fill out a franchise request form. After this, you may receive an email from the team if you are seen as a good fit. An introductory call follows this. The call could be an opportunity for both parties to get to know each other better.

Speak to existing franchisees and ask the Clean Juice team questions. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Clean Juice franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

Potential franchisees may also receive a copy of Clean Juice’s Franchise Disclosure Document to learn more about the brand and opportunity. Then, it is likely you'll receive an invitation to attend discovery day at the brand’s headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. Here, you may get the opportunity to visit a Clean Juice outlet and gain hands-on experience.

The final step is signing your franchise agreement and embarking on opening your own Clean Juice franchise.