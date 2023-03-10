Clean Juice
Initial investment
$275K - $576K
Units as of 2022
129 67.5% over 3 years
Clean Juice is a certified organic juice bar that values health, wellness, and fun. The founders, Landon and Kat Eckles, could not find a juice bar that suited their healthy lifestyle. To solve this problem, they came up with their own juice bar creation in 2015. They began to franchise the concept in 2016. There are now more than 100 Clean Juice bar outlets across the U.S. with varying opportunities in several markets that you can choose from to become a franchisee. Over 85 of those locations are owned and operated by franchisees.

Why You May Want to Start a Clean Juice Franchise

There may be a demand for organic and healthy juices now that more people are becoming health-conscious. The organic produce market is estimated to continue to be a major player for years to come. By opening a Clean Juice franchise, you may be part of a recognized brand and have the chance to grow through leveraging the brand name and resources.

As a franchisee, you may get the support you need to run a Clean Juice franchise, as you will be guided during the site selection process. This may help ensure that your location will be strategically located. There are also comprehensive learning and knowledge tools provided through Clean Juice University. The marketing team will strive to ensure that the target audience will get to know about your outlet. 

What Might Make a Clean Juice Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Clean Juice team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Clean Juice has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. This is just one award among almost a dozen boasting of the brand's strength and business practices. 

How To Open a Clean Juice Franchise

To get started with Clean Juice, you will likely need to fill out a franchise request form. After this, you may receive an email from the team if you are seen as a good fit. An introductory call follows this. The call could be an opportunity for both parties to get to know each other better. 

Speak to existing franchisees and ask the Clean Juice team questions. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Clean Juice franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

Potential franchisees may also receive a copy of Clean Juice’s Franchise Disclosure Document to learn more about the brand and opportunity. Then, it is likely you'll receive an invitation to attend discovery day at the brand’s headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. Here, you may get the opportunity to visit a Clean Juice outlet and gain hands-on experience. 

The final step is signing your franchise agreement and embarking on opening your own Clean Juice franchise.

Company Overview

About Clean Juice

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Smoothies/Juices, Fruit
Founded
2015
Parent Company
Clean Juice Holdings LLC
Leadership
Landon Eckles, Cofounder & CEO
Corporate Address
10000 Twin Lakes Pkwy., #B
Charlotte, NC 28269
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
34
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
129 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Clean Juice franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$274,500 - $576,000
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$120,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Clean Juice has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
32 hours
Classroom Training
69.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10-15
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Top Food Franchises

