Closet Factory
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#383 Ranked #342 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$274K - $466K
Units as of 2022
75 2.7% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

In 1983, Closet Factory opened its doors to the world, giving customers the first truly custom closets. The company, which is based in Los Angeles, California, decided that it was time to make providing custom closet and storage systems to customers a priority. 

By presenting customers with a wide variety of options and the freedom to design and own their closets, Closet Factory built a reputation of craftsmanship and innovation in the multi-billion dollar storage industry. Since franchising in 1985, Closet Factory has expanded its reach, opening nearly 70  units across the U.S.

As Closet Factory looks for qualified franchisees to join its growing franchise family, it seeks creative individuals with a passion for organizing spaces.

Why You May Want to Start a Closet Factory Franchise

Closet Factory is regarded as one of the market leaders in the closet industry. To customers, the Closet Factory's appeal is its ability to find the best solutions for closet needs, paying attention to the smallest details with each assignment.

A factor that Closet Factory believes separates it from its competition is its unique value proposition, which personalizes storage solutions to match each customer's tastes and preferences. Closet Factory provides smart one-on-one solutions to each customer's style, adds value, and organizes their home spaces, garage cabinets, and wall units.

Operating a Closet Factory franchise can empower franchisees with the ability to transform their lives while impacting customers each day. The convenience and flexibility offered by Closet Factory's built-in storage systems can save time and costs for customers and franchisees.

What Might Make a Closet Factory Franchise a Good Choice?

Closet Factory is considered to be a top option in the home improvement industry. Entrepreneur has ranked it in its Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

As you explore the franchise opportunity with Closet Factory, make sure to research the local market and customer needs. Ample market research may help during site selection. 

Be prepared to invest financially with a Closet Factory franchise. Costs will include a franchise fee, net worth requirement, and cash requirement. A royalty fee will also be necessary to become a franchisee with Closet Factory. The franchise term for Closet Factory franchisees is five years, and if the franchise is successful, you may be allowed to renew the agreement.

How Do You Open a Closet Factory Franchise?

As you progress with Closet Factory, you may learn about the company and its targeted research. You may also receive a Franchise Disclosure Document to sign as part of the exploration process. 

If chosen to proceed as a franchisee, you may need to complete training in Los Angeles, California. Closet Factory expects franchisees to attend around 50 hours of classroom training and 40 hours of on-the-job training. To efficiently run a franchise, you'll need six employees, which makes the preparation important. 

Closet Factory believes in preparing franchisees each step of the way, and this assistance extends to operational and marketing support once a location is opened. As a Closet Factory franchisee, you can benefit from the brand's extensive experience in innovation and possibly be part of the closet success story. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Closet Factory

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Organization/Storage Systems, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses
Founded
1983
Parent Company
Closet Factory Franchise Corp.
Leadership
Dan Grandon, President
Corporate Address
12800 S. Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90061
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1985 (38 years)
# of employees at HQ
110
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
75 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Closet Factory franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$58,500
Initial Investment
$273,500 - $466,000
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Royalty Fee
6.75%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Closet Factory has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
39-44 hours
Classroom Training
47-51 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
8-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Closet Factory? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Closet Factory landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Closet Factory ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #383 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Closet Factory.

Decorating Den Interiors

Interior design and decorating services and products
Ranked #433
Request Info

Budget Blinds

Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories
Ranked #15
Learn More

PuroClean

Property damage restoration and remediation
Ranked #97
Request Info

Express Employment Professionals

Staffing, HR solutions
Ranked #25
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing