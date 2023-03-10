In 1983, Closet Factory opened its doors to the world, giving customers the first truly custom closets. The company, which is based in Los Angeles, California, decided that it was time to make providing custom closet and storage systems to customers a priority.

By presenting customers with a wide variety of options and the freedom to design and own their closets, Closet Factory built a reputation of craftsmanship and innovation in the multi-billion dollar storage industry. Since franchising in 1985, Closet Factory has expanded its reach, opening nearly 70 units across the U.S.

As Closet Factory looks for qualified franchisees to join its growing franchise family, it seeks creative individuals with a passion for organizing spaces.

Why You May Want to Start a Closet Factory Franchise

Closet Factory is regarded as one of the market leaders in the closet industry. To customers, the Closet Factory's appeal is its ability to find the best solutions for closet needs, paying attention to the smallest details with each assignment.

A factor that Closet Factory believes separates it from its competition is its unique value proposition, which personalizes storage solutions to match each customer's tastes and preferences. Closet Factory provides smart one-on-one solutions to each customer's style, adds value, and organizes their home spaces, garage cabinets, and wall units.

Operating a Closet Factory franchise can empower franchisees with the ability to transform their lives while impacting customers each day. The convenience and flexibility offered by Closet Factory's built-in storage systems can save time and costs for customers and franchisees.

What Might Make a Closet Factory Franchise a Good Choice?

Closet Factory is considered to be a top option in the home improvement industry. Entrepreneur has ranked it in its Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

As you explore the franchise opportunity with Closet Factory, make sure to research the local market and customer needs. Ample market research may help during site selection.

Be prepared to invest financially with a Closet Factory franchise. Costs will include a franchise fee, net worth requirement, and cash requirement. A royalty fee will also be necessary to become a franchisee with Closet Factory. The franchise term for Closet Factory franchisees is five years, and if the franchise is successful, you may be allowed to renew the agreement.

How Do You Open a Closet Factory Franchise?

As you progress with Closet Factory, you may learn about the company and its targeted research. You may also receive a Franchise Disclosure Document to sign as part of the exploration process.

If chosen to proceed as a franchisee, you may need to complete training in Los Angeles, California. Closet Factory expects franchisees to attend around 50 hours of classroom training and 40 hours of on-the-job training. To efficiently run a franchise, you'll need six employees, which makes the preparation important.

Closet Factory believes in preparing franchisees each step of the way, and this assistance extends to operational and marketing support once a location is opened. As a Closet Factory franchisee, you can benefit from the brand's extensive experience in innovation and possibly be part of the closet success story.