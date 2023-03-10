CMIT Solutions

Outsourced IT services
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#285 Ranked #212 last year
Initial investment
$103K - $168K
Units as of 2022
254 9.0% over 3 years
Founded in 1994 and based in Austin, Texas, CMIT Solutions is an IT service company that offers managed services and solutions to small and medium-sized businesses. They strive to ensure that these businesses don't have to worry about keeping their data safe, allow for increased productivity through efficient processes, minimize downtime caused by IT redundancy, and defend networks from intrusion and malware.

CMIT Solutions combines a national company's technical resources, personalized local services, partnerships, and reliable technical support. This might make them capable of offering IT services that are enjoyed by large companies and small businesses alike.

The IT solutions provider's services typically include data recovery and backup, email hosting, hardware purchases, anti-spam solutions, and other general IT services.

Why You May Want to Start a CMIT Solutions Franchise

CMIT Solutions offers an IT solution business opportunity. By starting a franchise with the company, you might get the freedom and flexibility of running your own business using proven systems. You could also benefit from expertise and support from individuals who have been in the IT game for many years. Your business may enjoy being in partnership with a national brand.

By operating a CMIT Solutions franchise, you might take control of many aspects of your life, including your family, time, and business life.

The IT services sector may not find itself affected by downturn cycles that continue to put ventures in other industries out of business. In America, there are countless businesses that are in desperate need of IT solutions. You may be able to tap into this market by operating a CMIT Solutions franchise.

What Might Make Opening a CMIT Solutions Franchise a Good Choice?

For an investment to be termed 'good,' it typically should have a good system, a vast market, and most importantly, be affordable and low-risk. CMIT Solutions strives to meet all these qualifications. The IT and technology landscape may be poised to grow broader as businesses continue to become more tech-dependent in their operations.

The company requires a franchise fee along with other startup costs. This will make up your initial investment. After fulfilling these financial requirements, the company generally grants you a license to operate under their registered brand name. 

Over the years, the company has established and refined the business model and systems used by more than 235 franchise locations. CMIT Solutions also typically has an excellent reputation for retaining clients to whom they offer business computer support.

How Do You Start a CMIT Solutions Franchise?

It is quite simple to start a CMIT Solutions franchise. To start, submit an inquiry form. From the information you provide in the form, one of CMIT Solutions’ franchise development associates might contact you. The associate generally attempts to talk with you about your business interests to determine if an IT service and technology solution franchise is right for you.

If you choose to proceed, you may file a simple request that outlines how your interests align with CMIT Solutions’ mission, market strategy, and vision. Arrangements usually then are made as you begin the due diligence process of becoming a franchisee.

Company Overview

About CMIT Solutions

Industry
Tech Businesses
Related Categories
IT Services, Miscellaneous Business Services, Miscellaneous Services, Miscellaneous Tech Businesses
Founded
1994
Leadership
Roger Lewis, CEO
Corporate Address
9433 Bee Cave Rd., Bldg. 3, #210
Austin, TX 78733
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1998 (25 years)
# of employees at HQ
20
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
254 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a CMIT Solutions franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,950 - $54,950
Initial Investment
$102,570 - $168,200
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000 - $350,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000 - $150,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
CMIT Solutions has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
97 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where CMIT Solutions landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where CMIT Solutions ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #285 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #102 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #34 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Award

Ranked #1 in IT Services in 2021

Best of the Best
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #48 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

