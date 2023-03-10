Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#285 Ranked #212 last year
- Initial investment
-
$103K - $168K
- Units as of 2022
-
254 9.0% over 3 years
Founded in 1994 and based in Austin, Texas, CMIT Solutions is an IT service company that offers managed services and solutions to small and medium-sized businesses. They strive to ensure that these businesses don't have to worry about keeping their data safe, allow for increased productivity through efficient processes, minimize downtime caused by IT redundancy, and defend networks from intrusion and malware.
CMIT Solutions combines a national company's technical resources, personalized local services, partnerships, and reliable technical support. This might make them capable of offering IT services that are enjoyed by large companies and small businesses alike.
The IT solutions provider's services typically include data recovery and backup, email hosting, hardware purchases, anti-spam solutions, and other general IT services.
Why You May Want to Start a CMIT Solutions Franchise
CMIT Solutions offers an IT solution business opportunity. By starting a franchise with the company, you might get the freedom and flexibility of running your own business using proven systems. You could also benefit from expertise and support from individuals who have been in the IT game for many years. Your business may enjoy being in partnership with a national brand.
By operating a CMIT Solutions franchise, you might take control of many aspects of your life, including your family, time, and business life.
The IT services sector may not find itself affected by downturn cycles that continue to put ventures in other industries out of business. In America, there are countless businesses that are in desperate need of IT solutions. You may be able to tap into this market by operating a CMIT Solutions franchise.
What Might Make Opening a CMIT Solutions Franchise a Good Choice?
For an investment to be termed 'good,' it typically should have a good system, a vast market, and most importantly, be affordable and low-risk. CMIT Solutions strives to meet all these qualifications. The IT and technology landscape may be poised to grow broader as businesses continue to become more tech-dependent in their operations.
The company requires a franchise fee along with other startup costs. This will make up your initial investment. After fulfilling these financial requirements, the company generally grants you a license to operate under their registered brand name.
Over the years, the company has established and refined the business model and systems used by more than 235 franchise locations. CMIT Solutions also typically has an excellent reputation for retaining clients to whom they offer business computer support.
How Do You Start a CMIT Solutions Franchise?
It is quite simple to start a CMIT Solutions franchise. To start, submit an inquiry form. From the information you provide in the form, one of CMIT Solutions’ franchise development associates might contact you. The associate generally attempts to talk with you about your business interests to determine if an IT service and technology solution franchise is right for you.
If you choose to proceed, you may file a simple request that outlines how your interests align with CMIT Solutions’ mission, market strategy, and vision. Arrangements usually then are made as you begin the due diligence process of becoming a franchisee.
Company Overview
About CMIT Solutions
- Industry
- Tech Businesses
- Related Categories
- IT Services, Miscellaneous Business Services, Miscellaneous Services, Miscellaneous Tech Businesses
- Founded
- 1994
- Leadership
- Roger Lewis, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
9433 Bee Cave Rd., Bldg. 3, #210
Austin, TX 78733
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1998 (25 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 20
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 254 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a CMIT Solutions franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,950 - $54,950
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $102,570 - $168,200
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000 - $350,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000 - $150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- CMIT Solutions has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 97 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1-10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where CMIT Solutions landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where CMIT Solutions ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
