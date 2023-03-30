Cocktail Claw, founded in 2020, is a claw machine rental service that focuses on parties and get-togethers for an adult audience. Cocktail Claw’s unique entry into the amusement machine rental service may help set them apart in the industry. The market for amusement machines could be strong, and any uniqueness within that market could draw eyes to the product.

Cocktail Claw utilizes its services to enhance an already great event into something even better. Any company that delivers fun inside an amusement machine may already score points with the public, and Cocktail Claw believes it delivers that in spades.

Cocktail Claw began franchising in 2021 and is actively seeking to expand its reach even further.

Why You May Want To Start a Cocktail Claw Franchise

Cocktail Claw provides a new twist on old-school claw machines. Cocktail Claw houses miniature bottles of alcoholic beverages for party-goers to win using the machine. It’s a unique concept within the industry, and the company partners with the event organizer to supply the alcohol for the event.

The market for parties and events is typically high and will always be there to varying degrees. This market can adapt to indoor and outdoor events, potentially insulating the franchisee from sales dips due to weather-related issues.

The Cocktail Claw franchisee should deliver the machine to the event and oversee the machine while in use. They should also provide load-out and clean-up. The delivery and extrication of the machine and clean-up of the surrounding area may provide good value for the event organizer.

What Might Make a Cocktail Claw Franchise a Good Choice?

Cocktail Claw machines may set themselves apart from other amusement device providers who mainly focus on children’s events and other family-orientated get-togethers. This uniqueness could provide Cocktail Claw franchisee with opportunities to garner repeat business in the adult party sector with word-of-mouth advertising to others.

To be part of the Cocktail Claw franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Cocktail Claw has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you meet their qualifications.

How to Open a Cocktail Claw Franchise

As you decide if opening a Cocktail Claw franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Cocktail Claw would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Cocktail Claw franchising team questions.