Compassionate Connections Home Care

Senior home care
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$91K - $160K
Units as of 2025
1 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About Compassionate Connections Home Care

Industry Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories Senior Care
Founded 2018
Leadership Tasia Drayton, CEO
Corporate Address 3103 Eudora Rd.
Eustis, FL 32726
Social Facebook

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2025 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ 5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
# of Units 1 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Compassionate Connections Home Care franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$40,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$90,700 - $159,700
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
25% off
Royalty Fee Information Circle
5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
7 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing Compassionate Connections Home Care offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 17 hours
Classroom Training 40 hours

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Compassionate Connections Home Care.

ClaimTek Systems

description
Medical billing and practice management solutions

CarePatrol

description
Senior care advisory services

Home Helpers Home Care

description
Nonmedical/skilled home care; monitoring products and services

Wag N' Wash

description
Self-service pet bathing, grooming, pet supplies

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

One of America's Oldest Seafood Chains Just Got a Menu Makeover — and It's Betting Big on Chicken

The brand that once defined fried fish in America is turning its focus to chicken.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

This 18-Year-Old Saved Babysitting Money for College — Then Decided to Buy a Business Instead

She bought her first store before she could legally sign a contract.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

Your Personal Brand Is Your Job Security — Here's 3 Ways to Build It

Whether you're a corporate professional or have entrepreneurial goals, building your personal brand is critical.

By David Busker
Franchise

Five Steps to Building a Strong Culture Across Franchise Locations

When it comes to franchise success, reliable systems and processes are essential, but a thriving company culture is the glue that holds it all together.

By Jeff Brazier
Franchise

The Small Hiring Change That Built Stronger Teams at My Company

A slight mindset shift turned hiring from a fearful chore into a growth catalyst, teaching me that decisive action often beats waiting for perfection.

By Adam Povlitz
Franchise

This Popular Acai Franchise Is Expanding Fast. Is It Coming to Your State Next?

A refreshed C-suite and strong franchisee buy-in are setting the brand up for its most ambitious expansion yet.

By Carl Stoffers
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing