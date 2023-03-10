Core Progression Elite Personal Training

Core Progression Elite Personal Training

Personal training and wellness services
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$171K - $460K
Units as of 2021
7 250.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Core Progression Elite Personal Training is a wellness facility emphasizing individualized results. The company boasts meticulously maintained facilities paired with trainers at the ready. Individualized results may be the focus of every relationship at Core Progression Elite Personal Training. 

Customers may create a personalized plan with their trainer and can choose from preset fitness programs at any time. Core Progression Elite Personal Training could offer unique training programs emphasizing bridal needs, pageant training, weight loss, sports training, and physical therapy.

Each Core Progression Elite Personal Training location only allows several hundred members to guarantee that their patrons will receive quality attention and support in reaching their goals. Not only do customers get the gym experience complete with a personal trainer, but they also receive help in areas like nutrition and recovery. 

Why You May Want To Start a Core Progression Elite Personal Training Franchise

A fitness background may not be necessary to become part of the Core Progression Elite Personal Training team as a franchisee. Qualities of people who may make a good fit include highly motivated individuals who are driven by growth, capable of leading a team, and have business experience or aptitude. Interaction with customers is key, so franchisees may benefit from being friendly and excited to positively influence the fitness industry.

Core Progression Elite Personal Training has won multiple awards in Colorado, where the company was founded. 

What Might Make a Core Progression Elite Personal Training a Good Choice?

In addition to being an informed, well-maintained, and welcoming center for fitness, there is a level of flexibility that is extended to the customers. Core Progression Elite Personal Training promotes the idea that no fitness goal is off-limits, and the core trainers work with individual customers to create a plan that works for them. They also spend time training them in the gym and providing knowledge that may help their customers see growth.

To be part of the Core Progression Elite Personal Training team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Core Progression Elite Personal Training Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Core Progression Elite Personal Training, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Core Progression Elite Personal Training franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Core Progression Elite Personal Training brand throughout the process. In addition to pre-opening training, you may get help with brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Core Progression Elite Personal Training also offers hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Core Progression Elite Personal Training

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Fitness
Founded
2008
Leadership
Jonathan Cerf, CEO
Corporate Address
10693 Melody Dr.
Northglenn, CO 80234
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
7 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Core Progression Elite Personal Training franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$170,500 - $460,030
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$125,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Core Progression Elite Personal Training has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
15 hours
Classroom Training
30 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Core Progression Elite Personal Training? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Core Progression Elite Personal Training ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #131 in 2022

Top New Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Core Progression Elite Personal Training.

Fresh Coat

Residential and commercial painting
Ranked #457
Request Info

Planet Fitness

Fitness clubs
Ranked #7
Learn More

F45 Training

Fitness studios
Ranked #42
Learn More

ComForCare

Nonmedical home care
Ranked #311
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing