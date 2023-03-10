CPA Moms
CPA Moms was founded by Mayumi Young in 2020 when Young found her passion for entrepreneurship. As an accountant by trade, Young utilized her education and knowledge to foster growth for small businesses through their accounting practices. 

A CPA Moms franchise may offer a wide range of financial consultative services to entrepreneurs in real estate, construction, financing, and more. More than anything, CPA Moms strives to provide entrepreneurs with the courage to reach for the stars and be confident in their ability to change their world.

Since beginning to franchise in 2020, CPA Moms has opened several franchises in the United States. It is actively seeking to expand its reach further.

Why You May Want To Start a CPA Moms Franchise

If you are starting to grow your CPA firm or an accountant ready to get your feathers wet in the field of CPA, opening a CPA Moms franchise may be the right fit for you. Additionally, if you are a man who fits this description, you too can become a franchisee if your firm will hire a mom as a CPA and abide by the franchise rules and culture of being family-centered.

Opening a CPA Moms franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a CPA Moms Franchise a Good Choice?

A CPA Moms franchise includes lead generation in its startup package for franchisees. Franchisees are taught business skills like marketing education, technology optimization, and using your teams to the best of their ability. Young founded CPA Moms to correct the "four core challenges that mompreneurs in the making deal with–not enough time, not enough support, not enough quality clients, and not enough confidence."

To be part of the CPA Moms franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees.

How To Open a CPA Moms Franchise

As you decide if opening a CPA Moms franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a CPA Moms franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with CPA Moms, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the CPA Moms franchising team questions. 

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the CPA Moms brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and customer research.

Company Overview

About CPA Moms

Industry
Financial Services
Related Categories
Business Financial Services
Founded
2020
Parent Company
CPA Moms LLP
Leadership
Mayumi Young, Founder/CEO
Corporate Address
340 S. Lemon Ave., #9207
Walnut, CA 91789
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
7 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a CPA Moms franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000 - $45,000
Initial Investment
$39,590 - $57,500
Royalty Fee
10%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
CPA Moms has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
50 hours
Classroom Training
102 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Top New Franchises

