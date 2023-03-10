Signing out of account, Standby...
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$40K - $58K
- Units as of 2022
-
7
CPA Moms was founded by Mayumi Young in 2020 when Young found her passion for entrepreneurship. As an accountant by trade, Young utilized her education and knowledge to foster growth for small businesses through their accounting practices.
A CPA Moms franchise may offer a wide range of financial consultative services to entrepreneurs in real estate, construction, financing, and more. More than anything, CPA Moms strives to provide entrepreneurs with the courage to reach for the stars and be confident in their ability to change their world.
Since beginning to franchise in 2020, CPA Moms has opened several franchises in the United States. It is actively seeking to expand its reach further.
Why You May Want To Start a CPA Moms Franchise
If you are starting to grow your CPA firm or an accountant ready to get your feathers wet in the field of CPA, opening a CPA Moms franchise may be the right fit for you. Additionally, if you are a man who fits this description, you too can become a franchisee if your firm will hire a mom as a CPA and abide by the franchise rules and culture of being family-centered.
Opening a CPA Moms franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
What Might Make a CPA Moms Franchise a Good Choice?
A CPA Moms franchise includes lead generation in its startup package for franchisees. Franchisees are taught business skills like marketing education, technology optimization, and using your teams to the best of their ability. Young founded CPA Moms to correct the "four core challenges that mompreneurs in the making deal with–not enough time, not enough support, not enough quality clients, and not enough confidence."
To be part of the CPA Moms franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees.
How To Open a CPA Moms Franchise
As you decide if opening a CPA Moms franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a CPA Moms franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with CPA Moms, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the CPA Moms franchising team questions.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the CPA Moms brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and customer research.
Company Overview
About CPA Moms
- Industry
- Financial Services
- Related Categories
- Business Financial Services
- Founded
- 2020
- Parent Company
- CPA Moms LLP
- Leadership
- Mayumi Young, Founder/CEO
- Corporate Address
-
340 S. Lemon Ave., #9207
Walnut, CA 91789
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2020 (3 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 6
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 7 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a CPA Moms franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,000 - $45,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $39,590 - $57,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- 10%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- CPA Moms has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 50 hours
- Classroom Training
- 102 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
