Initial investment
$101K - $178K
Units as of 2025
1 Decrease
Company Overview

About Craft Loft

Founded 2022
Parent Company Craft Loft Franchising LLC
Leadership Jen Gouldstone, Owner
Corporate Address 100 Cambridgeside Pl., 2nd Floor
Cambridge, MA 02141
Social Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2025 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ 9
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchises in the following international regions: Canada
# of Units 1 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Craft Loft franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$30,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$100,875 - $178,000
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$250,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$100,875
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Is franchise term renewable? No
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 13 hours
Classroom Training 48 hours

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
