Currito

Grain bowls, wraps, salads, smoothies, shakes
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$339K - $954K
Units as of 2024
23 Increase 15.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About Currito

Industry Food
Related Categories Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Food: Quick Service, Salads, Smoothies/Juices
Founded 2005
Leadership Scotty Geiger, VP of Franchise Development
Corporate Address 1227 Jackson St., #1
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Social Facebook, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2008 (16 years)
# of employees at HQ 25
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 23 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Currito franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$30,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$338,500 - $954,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$200,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
3%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Currito has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 132 hours
Classroom Training 42 hours

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Currito.

WIN Home Inspection

description
Home inspections

Growth Coach, The

description
Business and sales coaching for SMBs

MixStirs

description
Smoothies, protein shakes, wraps, salads

Froots

description
Smoothies, juices, wraps, paninis, salads, soups

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

KFC Is Launching a Chicken Tenders-Focused Concept Called Saucy — Here's When and Where It Opens

The chicken chain is making a strategic pivot towards the growing demand for customizable, sauce-heavy meals.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

The UPS Store Franchise is Ranked #1 in its Category by Entrepreneur

Owning a UPS Store franchise comes with strong brand recognition and an extensive product offering.

By Matthew Goldstein
Franchise

Taco Bell Is Launching Chicken Nuggets — Here's When and Where to Get Yours

The fast-food giant is putting its own spin on chicken nuggets for the first time.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

How Franchising Can Alleviate Entrepreneurial Imposter Syndrome

The franchise model can alleviate entrepreneurial imposter syndrome and provide an alternative path towards professional independence.

By David Busker
Franchise

Kick-Start Your Small Business With These Cost Effective Strategies

Starting a small business is an exciting adventure, brimming with both opportunities and challenges. A key to success is effectively managing costs from the outset.

By Adam Povlitz
Franchise

Taco Bell Is Testing a Coffeehouse-Style Concept With Cold Brew and Agua Fresca — But Only in These Locations

The Live Más Café provides customers with an elevated experience and menu.

By Carl Stoffers
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing