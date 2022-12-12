The Daily Sweat

Heated yoga and barre classes
Initial investment
$201K - $370K
Units as of 2025
1 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About The Daily Sweat

Industry Health & Wellness
Related Categories Yoga Fitness, Fitness
Founded 2019
Parent Company The Daily Sweat LLC
Leadership Tiffany Lathrop, Owner
Corporate Address 65 Portland Rd., #A, Unit D
Kennebunk, ME 04043
Social Facebook, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2025 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ 1
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
# of Units 1 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a The Daily Sweat franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$40,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$200,600 - $369,600
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$100,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$100,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 13 hours
Classroom Training 54 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 10
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
