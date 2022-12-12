Dill Dinkers

Indoor pickleball clubs
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$409K - $790K
Units as of 2024
5 Decrease
Company Overview

About Dill Dinkers

Industry Recreation
Related Categories Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses, Sports
Founded 2022
Parent Company Dill Dinkers Franchising LLC
Leadership Will Richards, Co-Founder and CEO
Corporate Address 9220 Rumsey Rd., #101
Columbia, MD 21045
Social Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2023 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ 23
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises worldwide.
# of Units 5 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Dill Dinkers franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$50,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$408,531 - $790,021
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$500,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$100,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
8%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing Dill Dinkers offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Third Party Financing Dill Dinkers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 24 hours
Classroom Training 32 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Updated: December 12th, 2022
