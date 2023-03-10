Discovery Map is a free illustrated map franchise with more than 100 maps in publication across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Established in 1974 and franchising since 1993, the company has dedicated its work to highlighting the best places for tourists—and residents—to eat, take selfies, partake in cultural experiences, and do business.

An ideal Discovery Map franchisee is outgoing, ambitious, detail-oriented, and knows their local territory. Franchisees make their money by selling advertisements that are printed alongside the Discovery Map. Franchisees need to create good community relationships with local businesses to sell ads and distribute the final product.

Why Should You Open a Discovery Map Franchise?

Discovery Map is honest about its previous business practices. The brand knows it has made mistakes along the way and understands the pitfalls of its business. To counteract this, executives came up with solutions to improve its business model and persevere.

In recent years,, Discovery Map has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Discovery Map gives franchisees the power to operate a fun and creative business while providing the tools and resources to operate. Franchisees will go through classroom training to learn the brand's business model. At these trainings, franchisees may learn marketing and sales strategies, business planning, management, and an overview of the publication process.

What Might Make a Discovery Map Franchise a Good Choice?

Together with Discovery Map, franchisees will look at the desired area's population, tourism economy, competition, and visitor demographics to determine if an area is a possible location for a Discovery Map site. Since Discovery Map is a tourism franchise, franchisees need to be in an excellent location to take advantage of the specific demographic.

The company is aware of the move to go digital. Customers can tour an area guided by one of Discovery Map's audio journeys or download the Discovery Map WebMap. By going digital, people can enjoy the map from their phones. These innovations help to keep the business modern, relevant, and cost-effective.

Startup costs are necessary, along with a franchise fee. If franchisees sign a contract with Discovery Map, a franchise agreement is good for ten years, with options to renew every five years. There is also a royalty fee and an advertising fee. These fees may be on top of regular business operating costs.

How Do You Start a Discovery Map Franchise?

To start the process of becoming a franchisee, it is a good idea to talk to your financial planner and lawyer to be as prepared as possible. Franchisees may need to take a sales aptitude test to evaluate their strengths and weaknesses regarding Discovery Map's franchise standards.

If franchisees pass the aptitude test, the company may invite them to attend a discovery day at Discovery Map headquarters in Waitsfield, Vermont. Becoming a Discovery Map franchisee may allow you the freedom to see new places and spend more time with your family and friends, as it offers absentee, part-time, and home-based ownership options.