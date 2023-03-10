Discovery Map
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$36K - $46K
Units as of 2022
120 10% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Discovery Map is a free illustrated map franchise with more than 100 maps in publication across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Established in 1974 and franchising since 1993, the company has dedicated its work to highlighting the best places for tourists—and residents—to eat, take selfies, partake in cultural experiences, and do business. 

An ideal Discovery Map franchisee is outgoing, ambitious, detail-oriented, and knows their local territory. Franchisees make their money by selling advertisements that are printed alongside the Discovery Map. Franchisees need to create good community relationships with local businesses to sell ads and distribute the final product. 

Why Should You Open a Discovery Map Franchise?

Discovery Map is honest about its previous business practices. The brand knows it has made mistakes along the way and understands the pitfalls of its business. To counteract this, executives came up with solutions to improve its business model and persevere. 

In recent years,, Discovery Map has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Discovery Map gives franchisees the power to operate a fun and creative business while providing the tools and resources to operate. Franchisees will go through classroom training to learn the brand's business model. At these trainings, franchisees may learn marketing and sales strategies, business planning, management, and an overview of the publication process.

What Might Make a Discovery Map Franchise a Good Choice?

Together with Discovery Map, franchisees will look at the desired area's population, tourism economy, competition, and visitor demographics to determine if an area is a possible location for a Discovery Map site. Since Discovery Map is a tourism franchise, franchisees need to be in an excellent location to take advantage of the specific demographic.

The company is aware of the move to go digital. Customers can tour an area guided by one of Discovery Map's audio journeys or download the Discovery Map WebMap. By going digital, people can enjoy the map from their phones. These innovations help to keep the business modern, relevant, and cost-effective. 

Startup costs are necessary, along with a franchise fee. If franchisees sign a contract with Discovery Map, a franchise agreement is good for ten years, with options to renew every five years. There is also a royalty fee and an advertising fee. These fees may be on top of regular business operating costs. 

How Do You Start a Discovery Map Franchise?

To start the process of becoming a franchisee, it is a good idea to talk to your financial planner and lawyer to be as prepared as possible. Franchisees may need to take a sales aptitude test to evaluate their strengths and weaknesses regarding Discovery Map's franchise standards. 

If franchisees pass the aptitude test, the company may invite them to attend a discovery day at Discovery Map headquarters in Waitsfield, Vermont. Becoming a Discovery Map franchisee may allow you the freedom to see new places and spend more time with your family and friends, as it offers absentee, part-time, and home-based ownership options. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Discovery Map

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Advertising Services
Founded
1974
Parent Company
Discovery Map Int'l.
Leadership
Peter Hans, President
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 726
Waitsfield, VT 05673
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1993 (30 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
120 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Discovery Map franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$35,950 - $45,950
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Discovery Map has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
8-16 hours
Classroom Training
20-28 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Online Support
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Discovery Map? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Discovery Map landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Discovery Map ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #60 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Discovery Map.

Cruise Planners

Travel agencies
Ranked #135
Request Info

Express Employment Professionals

Staffing, HR solutions
Ranked #25
Request Info

HomeVestors of America

Home buying, repair, and selling
Ranked #35
Request Info

Spherion Staffing

Staffing, recruitment, and employment-related services
Ranked #71
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing