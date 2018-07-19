Discovery Map Int'l. Inc.
Visitor-information maps and guides
Founded
1974
Franchising Since
1993 (25 Years)
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 726
Waitsfield, VT 05673
CEO
Peter Hans
Initial Investment ⓘ
$35,250 - $44,950
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Discovery Map Int'l. Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Discovery Map Int'l. Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Classroom Training:
38-42 hours
Additional Training:
At headquarters and online