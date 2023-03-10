The Dog Stop
Jesse Coslov and Chris Kane founded The Dog Stop in 2009 after doing extensive research on the pet care industry and the needs of local pet owners in an effort to plan an all-inclusive facility.

The Dog Stop offers a variety of dog grooming options including: 

  • Dog daycare, where dogs can enjoy physical activity and socialize with other dogs.

  • Dog boarding, where dogs are welcome 365 days a year. 

  • Training services, where classes vary from group settings to one-on-one at The Dog Stop facility or the client’s home. 

  • Pet Retail, where The Dog Stop is committed to carrying products that keep pets safe and healthy.

Why You May Want to Start With a The Dog Stop Franchise

If you are a dog lover with a disciplined entrepreneurial spirit, opening a The Dog Stop franchise could be an excellent decision for you. Franchisees should be community-oriented and willing to follow a system that has been tested and proven by a franchisor devoted to brand success. Having dog boarding experience is not necessary, though some business experience can be highly beneficial.

Opening a The Dog Stop franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Customers have given The Dog Stop many positive reviews on Google. Pooches and their owners may feel comfortable visiting a The Dog Stop franchise. 

What Might Make a The Dog Stop Franchise a Good Choice?

The Dog Stop may be considered one of the better dog care service franchises because of its established business model. Their business plan may allow them to give franchisees the attention they deserve on an ongoing basis, not just during the franchise sales process. The Dog Stop franchising team consists of executives and management personnel with decades of experience building franchise programs. 

As you decide if opening a The Dog Stop franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a The Dog Stop franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To be part of The Dog Stop team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a The Dog Stop Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask The Dog Stop franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from The Dog Stop brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.

Company Overview

About The Dog Stop

Industry
Pets
Related Categories
Pet Care
Founded
2009
Parent Company
The Dog Stop Franchising LLC
Leadership
Jesse Coslov, CEO
Corporate Address
80 26th St., #200
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2013 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ
14
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
22 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Dog Stop franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$289,500 - $813,350
Net Worth Requirement
$450,000 - $10,000,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000 - $2,000,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The Dog Stop has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
35 hours
Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
8-12
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
