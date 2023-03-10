Jesse Coslov and Chris Kane founded The Dog Stop in 2009 after doing extensive research on the pet care industry and the needs of local pet owners in an effort to plan an all-inclusive facility.

The Dog Stop offers a variety of dog grooming options including:

Dog daycare, where dogs can enjoy physical activity and socialize with other dogs.

Dog boarding, where dogs are welcome 365 days a year.

Training services, where classes vary from group settings to one-on-one at The Dog Stop facility or the client’s home.

Pet Retail, where The Dog Stop is committed to carrying products that keep pets safe and healthy.

Why You May Want to Start With a The Dog Stop Franchise

If you are a dog lover with a disciplined entrepreneurial spirit, opening a The Dog Stop franchise could be an excellent decision for you. Franchisees should be community-oriented and willing to follow a system that has been tested and proven by a franchisor devoted to brand success. Having dog boarding experience is not necessary, though some business experience can be highly beneficial.

Opening a The Dog Stop franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Customers have given The Dog Stop many positive reviews on Google. Pooches and their owners may feel comfortable visiting a The Dog Stop franchise.

What Might Make a The Dog Stop Franchise a Good Choice?

The Dog Stop may be considered one of the better dog care service franchises because of its established business model. Their business plan may allow them to give franchisees the attention they deserve on an ongoing basis, not just during the franchise sales process. The Dog Stop franchising team consists of executives and management personnel with decades of experience building franchise programs.

As you decide if opening a The Dog Stop franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a The Dog Stop franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To be part of The Dog Stop team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a The Dog Stop Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask The Dog Stop franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from The Dog Stop brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.