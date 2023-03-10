Doggy Inn

Dog daycare, boarding, and grooming
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$668K - $1.4M
Units as of 2020
1
Doggy Inn provides boarding and training for dogs in a safe and comfortable environment. 

Apart from dog boarding and training programs, a variety of services are available at Doggy Inn, including doggie socialization, grooming, nail trims, custom doggie portraits, and a selection of health products and specialty add-ons.

Doggy Inn was founded in 2020 and began franchising later that same year. It is actively looking to expand its reach and is welcoming franchisees.

Why You May Want To Start a Doggy Inn Franchise

If you like working with animals and dogs, in particular, Doggy Inn could be an excellent franchise for you. Potential Doggy Inn franchisees should have a good work ethic, determination, and a love of new opportunities. Having animal boarding experience isn’t necessary. However, some business experience can be highly beneficial. 

Doggy Inn also has a selection of products for sale. The dog-friendly products add potential revenue streams. With that said, franchisees may be required to have some sort of retail experience to sell Doggy Inn products.

What Might Make a Doggy Inn Franchise a Good Choice?

As a franchisee, you will have to work in partnership with Doggy Inn and strive towards the protection and betterment of your franchise and the brand as a whole. To do this, Doggy Inn employees will need to be trained according to company standards. Additionally, operating standards will need to be adhered to at all times. You will be expected to build a loyal customer base and advertise and promote the Doggy Inn franchise and the products offered.

To be part of The Doggy Inn team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

Doggy Inn has partnered with third party financial lenders that may offer help covering the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you qualify.

How To Open a Doggy Inn Franchise

As you decide if opening a Doggy Inn franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if The Doggy Inn franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Doggy Inn, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Doggy Inn franchising team questions. 

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Doggy Inn brand throughout the franchising process. Franchisees will be expected to undergo an extensive amount of classroom and on-the-job training before opening their franchise. Doggy Inn will be with franchisees every step of the way.

Company Overview

About Doggy Inn

Related Categories
Pets, Pet Care
Founded
2020
Parent Company
Doggy Inn Inc.
Leadership
Al Crawford, President
Corporate Address
532 Macon-Embro Rd.
Macon, NC 27551-9292
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
2
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
1 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Doggy Inn franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$668,298 - $1,444,264
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Doggy Inn has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
99.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like Doggy Inn? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

