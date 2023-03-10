Doggy Inn provides boarding and training for dogs in a safe and comfortable environment.

Apart from dog boarding and training programs, a variety of services are available at Doggy Inn, including doggie socialization, grooming, nail trims, custom doggie portraits, and a selection of health products and specialty add-ons.

Doggy Inn was founded in 2020 and began franchising later that same year. It is actively looking to expand its reach and is welcoming franchisees.

Why You May Want To Start a Doggy Inn Franchise

If you like working with animals and dogs, in particular, Doggy Inn could be an excellent franchise for you. Potential Doggy Inn franchisees should have a good work ethic, determination, and a love of new opportunities. Having animal boarding experience isn’t necessary. However, some business experience can be highly beneficial.

Doggy Inn also has a selection of products for sale. The dog-friendly products add potential revenue streams. With that said, franchisees may be required to have some sort of retail experience to sell Doggy Inn products.

What Might Make a Doggy Inn Franchise a Good Choice?

As a franchisee, you will have to work in partnership with Doggy Inn and strive towards the protection and betterment of your franchise and the brand as a whole. To do this, Doggy Inn employees will need to be trained according to company standards. Additionally, operating standards will need to be adhered to at all times. You will be expected to build a loyal customer base and advertise and promote the Doggy Inn franchise and the products offered.

To be part of The Doggy Inn team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

Doggy Inn has partnered with third party financial lenders that may offer help covering the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you qualify.

How To Open a Doggy Inn Franchise

As you decide if opening a Doggy Inn franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if The Doggy Inn franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Doggy Inn, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Doggy Inn franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Doggy Inn brand throughout the franchising process. Franchisees will be expected to undergo an extensive amount of classroom and on-the-job training before opening their franchise. Doggy Inn will be with franchisees every step of the way.