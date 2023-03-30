Whether it’s an early morning breakfast or a late-night snack, Doughnuttery has been serving classic American pastries since 2012. Since opening the doors to their first location in New York City, Doughnuttery has expanded its fresh and flavorful offerings to several locations across the United States.

Doughnuttery wishes to become a staple in satisfying parties or filling the cravings of anyone with a doughnut-sized hole in their stomach. It believes it offers mouth-watering mini-doughnuts offered in a wide range of sugar flavors.

Doughnuttery began franchising in 2018 and is actively seeking to expand its reach even further.

Why You May Want to Start a Doughnuttery Franchise

If you’re a consumer of one of the billions of doughnuts made in the U.S. every year, then opening a Doughnuttery franchise may be a good fit for you. Ideal franchisees also boast strong leadership skills and the ability to communicate and connect with customers. Although no prior culinary management experience is required, franchisees motivated to treat the customer’s senses are urged to apply.

Doughnuttery may welcome any entrepreneur, business professional, military veteran, or existing franchisee to help the company continue to succeed. Franchisees may find themselves working with a simple operating model that supports three potential avenues to make money: in-shop sales, delivery, and catering.

Moreover, franchise locations are offered in single and multi-unit varieties, which could feature flexible location criteria.

What Might Make a Doughnuttery Franchise a Good Choice?

Boasting more than 100 flavor possibilities, Doughnuttery may have become known for its many uniquely tasting mini-doughnuts that are always served hot and fresh. Customers can mix-and-match doughnuts and sugars made from high-quality local and exotic ingredients before pairing their creations with a variety of dipping sauces, as well as hot and cold beverages.

The difference between Doughnuttery and other doughnut shops may not end there, however. Although catering is offered, customers can experience the doughnuts made right before their eyes, as the entertaining and sensory process may make other doughnut shops dull by comparison.

How to Open a Doughnuttery Franchise

To be part of the Doughnuttery franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Doughnuttery franchising team questions.

If your franchise is approved and the franchise agreement is signed, training will commence. A comprehensive operating training manual is provided in addition to initial training at Doughnuttery headquarters in New York City, with on-site training at your location optional.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Doughnuttery franchise.