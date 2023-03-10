Signing out of account, Standby...
D.P. Dough is the brainchild of a mother and son, Penny and Dan Haley, who named their first calzone restaurant with their combined first name initials in 1987. Primarily targeting late-night-dining college students, the business has been delivering hot cheesy calzones for several decades.
D.P. Dough began franchising in 1996 and boasts over 25 franchised locations in the United States, as well as several company-owned locations.
D.P. Dough offers an alternative to pizza with calzones that the young and young at heart can't seem to pass up. This franchisor is seeking to partner with dynamic individuals who are passionate about business growth and are hungry to deliver a superior experience to their customers.
Why You May Want to Start a D.P. Dough Franchise
As a franchisee for a D.P. Dough outlet, you'll be working hard to deliver world-class calzones, focusing your business on calzone-loving clientele. You may benefit from a dedicated D.P. Dough franchising team that will offer training and support throughout the process of opening up your location.
This franchise makes calzones using quality ingredients in an effort to give customers delicious options that aren't confusing.
Answering a description as one of the few national calzone businesses that has opened franchises, D.P. Dough focuses on quality calzone offerings, as well as chicken wings, breadsticks, fresh-baked cookies, tater tots, and ice cream. The franchise sells twenty varieties of calzones across its locations and allows individual franchisees to offer specialty versions. At the beginning of the school year, with the influx of college students, D.P. Dough feeds college and academic-related diners that are up at all hours.
What Might Make a D.P. Dough Franchise a Good Choice?
D.P. Dough may offer great unit-level economics. You'll be operating in an all-season food industry segment with a unique late-night sector angle. Your outlet, depending on its size and location, may hire multiple staff members. D.P. Dough offers territorial rights, and you may be able to have multiple units as long as you're able to keep them open crazy late.
To be part of the D.P. Dough team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a D.P. Dough Franchise?
As you decide if opening a D.P. Dough franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a D.P. Dough franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. As a result, if there are multiple restaurants that specialize in pizza and calzones in your area, you may want to think twice about opening a D.P. Dough franchise.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the D.P. Dough franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About D.P. Dough
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1996 (27 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 5
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 52 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a D.P. Dough franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $25,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $105,980 - $329,730
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $300,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 4%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 225 hours
- Classroom Training
- 24-30 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 10-15
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
