Michael J. Martella always believed his father's pizza was the best in the world. When the elder Martella, Antonio, opened the first Captain Tony's Pizza & Pasta Emporium in 1972, everyone in the family pitched in. When Michael graduated from college and began a career as a stockbroker, the pizzas he tried as he traveled around the country just didn't measure up to his father's.

Realizing they had a superior product and concept, Michael tried to convince his father to expand the company, but Antonio wasn't interested. In 1987, Michael founded Captain Tony's Inc. and began franchising the restaurant.

Each Captain Tonyï¿½s location serves a variety of entrre and dessert pizzas, submarine sandwiches, pastas and salads. The franchise has restaurants in Great Britain as well as the United States.