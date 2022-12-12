DryerVentz - DuctVentz - WindowZ

Dryer vent and air duct inspection, cleaning, and repair
Initial investment
$68K - $98K
Units as of 2025
16 Increase 300.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About DryerVentz - DuctVentz - WindowZ

Industry Maintenance
Related Categories Dryer Vent Cleaning, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded 2018
Leadership Michael Ayer, CEO
Corporate Address P.O. Box 347
Northport, NY 11768
Social LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2020 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ 5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises in the following international regions: Canada
# of Units 16 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a DryerVentz - DuctVentz - WindowZ franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$45,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$68,000 - $98,000
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$100,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$50,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
8%-5%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing DryerVentz - DuctVentz - WindowZ has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 30 hours
Classroom Training 30 hours
Ongoing Support
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
# of employees required to run 1
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where DryerVentz - DuctVentz - WindowZ ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #118 in 2025

Top New & Emerging Franchises

