Eagle Transmission is a transmission franchise headquartered in Rockwall, Texas. Eagle Transmission has helped people with transmission problems since 1983. It believes it has a superb track record to show for it. Over the years, Eagle Transmission may have created good business relationships with its customers, which could explain why it has so many repeat referrals.

From free road tests to computer diagnostics, Eagle Transmission works on standard cars, those with clutches, four wheels, CV axles, domestic, imports, and automatics. Eagle Transmission services include driveshaft repair, transfer case repair, transmission repair, and more. Customers who have problems with their vehicles may trust an Eagle Transmission franchise for professional advice and assistance.

Eagle Transmission has been franchising since 1990 and has opened several franchises throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start an Eagle Transmission Franchise

The beauty of being an Eagle Transmission franchisee may be that you do not have to be a mechanic to apply. Business experience and understanding how marketing works are the main qualities needed to be an Eagle Transmission franchisee. Eagle Transmission may be in an industry where demand stays steady. As vehicles continue to hit the road, the demand for repair and transmission services may remain consistent.

Opening an Eagle Transmission franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that struggles to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make an Eagle Transmission Franchise a Good Choice?

Becoming an Eagle Transmission franchisee may allow you to choose an area to open. For instance, you may choose to focus on providing only transmission repairs or you could choose to provide all-inclusive repair services. With this type of freedom, you may control your business and stand a better chance to succeed as an Eagle Transmission franchisee.

To be part of the Eagle Transmission franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open an Eagle Transmission Franchise

As you decide if opening an Eagle Transmission franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Eagle Transmission franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

A typical franchise agreement runs for 15 years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Eagle Transmission requirements.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Eagle Transmission brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Eagle Transmission franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.