Eagle Transmission is a transmission franchise headquartered in Rockwall, Texas. Eagle Transmission has helped people with transmission problems since 1983. It believes it has a superb track record to show for it. Over the years, Eagle Transmission may have created good business relationships with its customers, which could explain why it has so many repeat referrals.

From free road tests to computer diagnostics, Eagle Transmission works on standard cars, those with clutches, four wheels, CV axles, domestic, imports, and automatics. Eagle Transmission services include driveshaft repair, transfer case repair, transmission repair, and more. Customers who have problems with their vehicles may trust an Eagle Transmission franchise for professional advice and assistance.

Eagle Transmission has been franchising since 1990 and has opened several franchises throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start an Eagle Transmission Franchise

The beauty of being an Eagle Transmission franchisee may be that you do not have to be a mechanic to apply. Business experience and understanding how marketing works are the main qualities needed to be an Eagle Transmission franchisee. Eagle Transmission may be in an industry where demand stays steady. As vehicles continue to hit the road, the demand for repair and transmission services may remain consistent.

Opening an Eagle Transmission franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that struggles to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make an Eagle Transmission Franchise a Good Choice?

Becoming an Eagle Transmission franchisee may allow you to choose an area to open. For instance, you may choose to focus on providing only transmission repairs or you could choose to provide all-inclusive repair services. With this type of freedom, you may control your business and stand a better chance to succeed as an Eagle Transmission franchisee. 

To be part of the Eagle Transmission franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open an Eagle Transmission Franchise

As you decide if opening an Eagle Transmission franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Eagle Transmission franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

A typical franchise agreement runs for 15 years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Eagle Transmission requirements.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Eagle Transmission brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Eagle Transmission franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.

Company Overview

About Eagle Transmission & Automotive

Industry Automotive
Related Categories Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services
Founded 1983
Parent Company Eagle Transmissions Inc.
Leadership David Block, President/CEO
Corporate Address 3021 Ridge Rd., #A242
Rockwall, TX 75032
Social Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since 1990 (34 years)
# of employees at HQ 5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 26 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Eagle Transmission & Automotive franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$35,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$347,500 - $601,000
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$500,000 - $750,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$150,000 - $250,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
15 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Eagle Transmission & Automotive has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 104 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 4-7
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
