Initial investment
$100K - $270K
Units as of 2021
6 500.0% over 3 years
The EatGatherLove brand began as Dream Doors in 2000 in New Zealand. The company now has over 100 franchises in New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Dream Doors is expanding to the United States under the name EatGatherLove. With several U.S. locations, EatGatherLove is ready to grow on American soil.

EatGatherLove wants to provide customers with a different kitchen remodeling experience. Redoing a kitchen is tedious, but EatGatherLove believes it can streamline the process by refacing the client’s existing kitchen, turning it into a luxury room in any home. 

EatGatherLove believes that the kitchen is the heart of the home. So instead of taking six to eight weeks for a remodel, they try to have it done in several days. This is done by simplifying the remodeling process and using custom product lines.

Franchisees for EatGatherLove do not necessarily need experience in the construction or remodeling industry. Potential EatGatherLove franchisees generally need to excel at making sales and easily meet and connect with new people. EatGatherLove franchisees are expected to be involved in the day-to-day operations of the franchise. Franchisees are also expected to either hire or contract work out to an experienced kitchen installer.

With more than two million kitchens renovated each year in the United States, EatGatherLove knows that consumers are looking to update their homes to fit their needs and wants as homeowners.

Opening an EatGatherLove franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the EatGatherLove team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

As you decide if opening an EatGatherLove franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an EatGatherLove franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with EatGatherLove, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the EatGatherLove franchising team questions.

If you are awarded an EatGatherLove franchise, the company offers support through initial training, onsite training, advertising, marketing, operation manuals, online training systems, and coaching. EatGatherLove also offers franchisees access to a software platform to manage Google Adwords. There is also a system for tracking leads to sales, marketing expenses and results, and other franchise aspects.

Company Overview

About EatGatherLove

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Kitchen & Bath Remodeling, Building & Remodeling
Founded
2017
Leadership
Tom Raymond, Franchise Development Manager
Corporate Address
7050 Miramar Rd.
San Diego, CA 92121
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
6 (as of 2021)

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$99,800 - $269,750
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Third Party Financing
EatGatherLove has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll

Training & Support Offered

On-The-Job Training
48 hours
Classroom Training
44 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
