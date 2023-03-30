The EatGatherLove brand began as Dream Doors in 2000 in New Zealand. The company now has over 100 franchises in New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Dream Doors is expanding to the United States under the name EatGatherLove. With several U.S. locations, EatGatherLove is ready to grow on American soil.

EatGatherLove wants to provide customers with a different kitchen remodeling experience. Redoing a kitchen is tedious, but EatGatherLove believes it can streamline the process by refacing the client’s existing kitchen, turning it into a luxury room in any home.

Why You May Want To Start an EatGatherLove Franchise

EatGatherLove believes that the kitchen is the heart of the home. So instead of taking six to eight weeks for a remodel, they try to have it done in several days. This is done by simplifying the remodeling process and using custom product lines.

Franchisees for EatGatherLove do not necessarily need experience in the construction or remodeling industry. Potential EatGatherLove franchisees generally need to excel at making sales and easily meet and connect with new people. EatGatherLove franchisees are expected to be involved in the day-to-day operations of the franchise. Franchisees are also expected to either hire or contract work out to an experienced kitchen installer.

What Might Make an EatGatherLove Franchise a Good Choice?

With more than two million kitchens renovated each year in the United States, EatGatherLove knows that consumers are looking to update their homes to fit their needs and wants as homeowners.

Opening an EatGatherLove franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the EatGatherLove team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open an EatGatherLove Franchise

As you decide if opening an EatGatherLove franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an EatGatherLove franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with EatGatherLove, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the EatGatherLove franchising team questions.

If you are awarded an EatGatherLove franchise, the company offers support through initial training, onsite training, advertising, marketing, operation manuals, online training systems, and coaching. EatGatherLove also offers franchisees access to a software platform to manage Google Adwords. There is also a system for tracking leads to sales, marketing expenses and results, and other franchise aspects.