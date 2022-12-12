ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham

Hotels
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$11.5M - $15.3M
Units as of 2024
2 Decrease
Company Overview

About ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham

Industry Lodging
Related Categories Hotels & Motels
Founded 2022
Parent Company Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Leadership Geoff Ballotti, CEO
Corporate Address 22 Sylvan Way
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Social Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2022 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ 2,217
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises worldwide.
# of Units 2 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$35,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$11,484,597 - $15,319,308
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
50% off application/franchise fees; development incentive of up to $4,000/room
Royalty Fee Information Circle
5%-5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
3.5%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
20 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory
Third Party Financing ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training up to 30 hours
Classroom Training 41-81 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
