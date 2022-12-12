Eco Restoration & Construction

Restoration
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$157K - $207K
Units as of 2023
1 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Eco Restoration & Construction

Related Categories Restoration Services
Founded 2013
Parent Company Eco Franchising Group LLC
Leadership Joshua Shon, CEO
Corporate Address 290 S. Military Trail
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Social Facebook, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2023 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ 6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
# of Units 1 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Eco Restoration & Construction franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$50,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$156,599 - $207,068
Royalty Fee Information Circle
9%-8%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
5 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 28-56 hours
Classroom Training 16-32 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
