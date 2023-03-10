In 1975, Juan Ochoa opened a roadside chicken stand in Guasace, Mexico, he called El Pollo Loco. Ochoa served chicken the same way his mother did, hand-marinating using an old family recipe and flame-broiling. The stand quickly grew in popularity, and over the next four years, Ochoa’s family opened 85 restaurants in Northern Mexico. The chain moved into the United States in 1980 with the first restaurant opening in Los Angeles.

Over the years, El Pollo Loco has added tacos, burritos and salads to its menu, all featuring the Ochoa family’s chicken. In 1995, the chain entered into a joint venture with Foster’s Freeze to offer soft-serve treats at El Pollo Loco restaurants.