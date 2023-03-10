El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco

Fire-grilled chicken
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$782K - $2.6M
Units as of 2022
483
Company Overview

In 1975, Juan Ochoa opened a roadside chicken stand in Guasace, Mexico, he called El Pollo Loco. Ochoa served chicken the same way his mother did, hand-marinating using an old family recipe and flame-broiling. The stand quickly grew in popularity, and over the next four years, Ochoa’s family opened 85 restaurants in Northern Mexico. The chain moved into the United States in 1980 with the first restaurant opening in Los Angeles.

Over the years, El Pollo Loco has added tacos, burritos and salads to its menu, all featuring the Ochoa family’s chicken. In 1995, the chain entered into a joint venture with Foster’s Freeze to offer soft-serve treats at El Pollo Loco restaurants.

About El Pollo Loco

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Chicken, Mexican Food
Founded
1975
Parent Company
El Pollo Loco
Leadership
Brian Carmichall, Chief Development Officer
Corporate Address
3535 Harbor Blvd., #100
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1980 (43 years)
# of employees at HQ
113
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Washington

# of Units
483 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a El Pollo Loco franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$781,500 - $2,560,250
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$300,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Varies
Classroom Training
Varies
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
25
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where El Pollo Loco ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Food

Ranked #12 in Chicken in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
