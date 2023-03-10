Go Burrito

2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$435K - $962K
Units as of 2020
2 100.0% over 3 years
Go Burrito pairs fresh California-style burritos with the fun atmosphere of your favorite local hangout. They offer a selection of over 20 fresh ingredients that customers can add to their burritos, salads, quesadillas, and more. They also may offer a serve-yourself salsa bar with several award-winning salsas that are made in-house. The menu offers signature burritos with flavorful combinations to go along with the typical customer-created meals using any available ingredients.

Since the first Go Burrito opened in 2013, the company has provided food that customers may rave about while offering their signature “RumBar,” where local beers, wine, mixed drinks, and nightly entertainment are served.

Go Burrito began franchising in 2016 and is actively seeking to expand its reach throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Go Burrito Franchise

If you’re interested in bringing fresh food and a fun atmosphere to your local area, becoming a Go Burrito franchisee might be a great opportunity for you.

Go Burrito focuses on providing a great atmosphere for friends to hang out and enjoy themselves. This may be apparent in their nightly entertainment such as karaoke, open mic, trivia nights, and pong tournaments. This may be a dream job for fun-loving and social people who also love quality food.

Opening a Go Burrito franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Go Burrito Franchise a Good Choice?

Go Burrito provides franchisees a build-out toolkit that attempts to leverage key alliances and supports contractor selection, architectural design, fixtures, and equipment.

To be part of the Go Burrito team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Go Burrito Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Go Burrito, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Go Burrito franchising team questions.

There is a seven-step franchising process that Go Burrito outlines for franchisees from the initial inquiry to the grand opening, with company support all along the way. 

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Go Burrito brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees may receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Potential Go Burrito franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Go Burrito franchise.

Company Overview

About Go Burrito

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Mexican Food
Founded
2013
Parent Company
Go Ventures Inc.
Leadership
Mikey Wetzel, CEO/Owner
Corporate Address
124 E. Innes St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
2 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Go Burrito franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$435,000 - $962,000
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Go Burrito has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
130 hours
Classroom Training
65 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
