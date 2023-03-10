Fit Body Boot Camp

Fit Body Boot Camp

Indoor fitness boot camps
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$165K - $231K
Units as of 2020
355 12% over 3 years
Founded in 2009, Fit Body Boot Camp is one of the more recognizable gym and fitness studios in the U.S. The company is committed to providing affordable, quality gyms and fitness classes. Fit Body Boot Camp wants their patrons to be happy, healthy, and thriving. Their signature class is a 30-minute group fitness session led by a certified coach. These sessions welcome all fitness levels and combine high-intensity interval training with active rest training.

Fit Body Boot Camp has established itself as a body-positive and accessible brand. They are committed to ensuring everyone can move their body and feel good about it. They also offer nutrition programs to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle.

Why You May Want to Start a Fit Body Boot Camp Franchise

Opening a Fit Body Boot Camp franchise is an excellent opportunity to be a part of the fitness and health industries, both of which are large industries. You will encourage people to look after their mental and physical health and promote a healthy body image.

You do not need to be a licensed fitness coach to run a Fit Body Boot Camp franchise, although it would help. The company will provide you with the training you need to run a fitness business. The perfect candidate for a Fit Body Boot Camp franchise is one with a passion for fitness, health, and encouraging people to better their lives.

What Might Make Fit Body Boot Camp a Good Choice?

A Fit Body Boot Camp gym franchise is an impact-driven opportunity. Having worked hard to develop a great group-training model and lifestyle modification training, they have hundreds of success stories. 

At Fit Body Boot Camp, fitness sessions involve only simple equipment. This helps franchisees to have smaller inventories and keep operating costs as low as possible. The business model is also scalable, allowing franchisees to choose between owning a single location or investing in multiple locations. This is paired with a flat-rate royalty fee.

To be part of the Fit Body Boot Camp team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, which will include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees. Typically, the advertising and royalty fees are due monthly. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. Fit Body Boot Camp offers a discount off the franchise fee to veterans. 

How to Open a Fit Body Boot Camp Franchise

While investigating this opportunity, you may have the chance to speak with a franchise sales representative. They will help you through the process of opening this gym franchise. You will get to speak to other Fit Body Boot Camp franchisees to learn more about the franchise experience and cost.

If you meet all of the requirements and sign your franchise agreement, you will attend an intensive training program at the Fit Body Boot Camp University to give you certification and business training. After opening to the public, the brand will continue to offer support in marketing and operations. They also provide mentorship and weekly live training webinars.

Fit Body Boot Camp will work with you to get your body and your business into shape.

Company Overview

About Fit Body Boot Camp

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Fitness
Founded
2009
Leadership
Bryce Henson, CEO
Corporate Address
5867 Pine Ave.
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2011 (12 years)
# of employees at HQ
39
# of Units
355 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Fit Body Boot Camp franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$165,000 - $231,000
Cash Requirement
$65,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
$500/mo.
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Fit Body Boot Camp has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
7 hours
Classroom Training
35.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Fit Body Boot Camp landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

