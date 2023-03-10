Fitness Together

Personal training
Initial investment
$189K - $329K
Units as of 2020
132 10% over 3 years
Fitness Together, founded in 1984, is a gym and personal fitness training studio located in the U.S. After franchising in 1996, Fitness Together opened a multitude of locations. They are committed to providing affordable and quality personal fitness training to help everyone reach and maintain their fitness goals.

You do not need to be a licensed fitness coach to run a Fitness Together franchise, although it would help. Fitness Together will provide you with the training you need to run a successful fitness business. The perfect candidate for a Fitness Together franchise has a passion for fitness, health, and encouraging people to better their lives.

Why You May Want to Start a Fitness Together Franchise

Owning a Fitness Together franchise means that you own an innovative, caring personal fitness training gym franchise. The company's commitment to personalized and motivational programs for each of its clients ensures that they can reach their goals. Each client will come in with a different goal, and Fitness Together is there to curate a personal program that will help them achieve it.

A Fitness Together franchise is an opportunity for you to be a part of positive and uplifting fitness culture. The company focuses on each client's individual needs, so you get to have profits with a purpose. Fitness Together believes that without health, nothing else matters. They work hard to promote physical and mental health in every person who seeks out their services.

What Might Make Fitness Together a Good Choice?

Owning one or multiple franchise gyms gives you a share in the constantly growing fitness industry. 

As you make your decision regarding whether you wish to open a Fitness Together franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Fitness Together focuses on clients who want private, individualized training with accountability and motivation. Providing this key service helps franchisees connect to thousands of clients and, in turn, helps them stick to health goals. The proven Fitness Together system, the low-cost entry, and an ever-growing demand for fitness works in Fitness Together’s favor.

How Do You Open a Fitness Together Franchise?

To start a Fitness Together franchise, you will need to make an initial investment, including a franchise fee and other potential startup fees. There is also an ongoing royalty fee and an ad royalty fee. Having a stable amount in liquid assets and net worth is also necessary as you begin your franchise.

After the initial franchise inquiry, a franchise representative will take you through the franchising process. After you have signed up as a franchisee with Fitness Together, you will attend a training program to ensure smooth operations under the company business model.

After opening your franchise doors, expect unending support in marketing and running the business, as well as mentorship and weekly live training webinars with Fitness Together. Fitness Together wants your gym franchise to succeed and will work with you to set up your fitness center.

Company Overview

About Fitness Together

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Fitness
Founded
1984
Parent Company
WellBiz Brands
Leadership
Stephanie Hu, CEO
Corporate Address
9780 Meridian Blvd., #400
Englewood, CO 80112
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1996 (27 years)
# of employees at HQ
110
# of Units
132 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Fitness Together franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,900
Initial Investment
$189,162 - $328,576
Net Worth Requirement
$175,000
Cash Requirement
$80,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Fitness Together has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
