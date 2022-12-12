- Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$257K - $409K
- Units as of 2017
-
190 12.4% over 3 years
Company Overview
About The Flame Broiler
|Industry
|Food
|Related Categories
|Asian Food, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
|Founded
|1995
|Leadership
|Young Lee, Founder and CEO
|Corporate Address
|
1538 E. Warner Ave., #E
Santa Ana, CA 92705
|Social
|Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Business Overview
|Franchising Since
|1999 (25 years)
|# of employees at HQ
|9
|# of Units
|190 (as of 2017)
|
Information for Franchisees
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a The Flame Broiler franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
|
Initial Franchise Fee
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
|$25,000
|
Initial Investment
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
|$256,732 - $408,514
|
Royalty Fee
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|5%
|
Ad Royalty Fee
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|3%
|
Term of Agreement
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
|10 years
|Is franchise term renewable?
|Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
|On-The-Job Training
|68-148 hours
|Classroom Training
|12 hours
|Ongoing Support
|
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
|Marketing Support
|
Regional Advertising
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
|Is absentee ownership allowed?
|Yes
|
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
|No
|
Can this franchise be run part time?
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
|No
|# of employees required to run
|8
|
Are exclusive territories available?
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
|No
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where The Flame Broiler landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to The Flame Broiler.
Flame Broiler, The
- description
- Chicken, beef, and tofu rice bowls
YogaSix
- description
- Yoga studios
ComForCare
- description
- Nonmedical home care
Greenz Franchise System LLC
- description
- Salads, soups, sandwiches, wraps, smoothies
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
Franchising Is Not For Everyone. Explore These Lucrative Alternatives to Expand Your Business.
Not every business can be franchised, nor should it. While franchising can be the right growth vehicle for someone with an established brand and proven concept that's ripe for growth, there are other options available for business owners.
How Investing in This Unorthodox Business Strategy Can Produce Strategic Results
Going against the grain of conventional thinking can often lead to significant business wins. At Anago Cleaning Systems, leaning into one factor during economic downturns has proven a sucessful long-term strategy.
Transforming Your Passion Into Impact — Discover the Top 15 Franchises Shaping Children's Futures
Looking to make a real impact in kids' lives while running a successful business? Check out the top 15 children's franchises, according to the 2024 Franchise 500.
Are Franchises in the Clear After the Expanded Joint Employer Rule Was Struck Down? Industry Experts Answer 2 Critical Questions About What's Next.
Despite franchise industry successes in Congress and federal court, the expanded Joint Employer Rule is not completely dead. The IFA will outline its current status in a webinar on April 23.
'Fueled by a Hunger For New Challenges' — The 5 Types of Entrepreneurs You Want as Franchisees
Franchising is well known as a pathway to entrepreneurial success, offering individuals the opportunity to build their own business under the umbrella of an established brand.
I Built a $1 Million Business While Overcoming a Disability — Here's How I Did It
When facing struggles and setbacks, dream big, embrace your true self, and disregard any limits others impose on you. Ultimately, what truly counts is the effort you put into achieving your goals.