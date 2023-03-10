The Flying Biscuit Cafe

The Flying Biscuit Cafe

Southern food and breakfast restaurants
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$645K - $944K
Units as of 2022
24 33.3% over 3 years
The Flying Biscuit Cafe is a restaurant franchise that serves southern comfort food. The brand may be known for its grits and biscuits, but loyal guests from all over could come to The Flying Biscuit Cafe to enjoy breakfast, lunch, and dinner all day.

The first The Flying Biscuit Cafe opened for breakfast in 1993. The Flying Biscuit Cafe settled in the quiet neighborhood of Candler Park on the eastside of Atlanta, Georgia. The Flying Biscuit Cafe has been franchising since 2006 and has opened several franchises throughout the United States,

Why You May Want to Start a The Flying Biscuit Cafe Franchise

The Flying Biscuit Cafe may be perfect for franchisees who'd love to own a quirky, neighborhood establishment that serves southern-inspired meals prepared with fresh ingredients. 

To start out as a Flying Biscuit Cafe franchisee, you don't necessarily need to know how to cook the menu's meals. However, previous marketing, management, or ownership experience is very important. Franchisees don't have to know a lot about the restaurant business to get involved, but they do need to have the determination, love, and passion for learning the ropes.

What Might Make a The Flying Biscuit Cafe Franchise a Good Choice?

The Flying Biscuit Cafe may have extensive experience in catering for almost as long as the restaurant's foundation. The Flying Biscuit Cafe can provide the ideal food and atmosphere for any event or special occasion. The company may customize their catering choices to match customers' needs. This could range from full-service setup with chafing dishes and serving utensils to platters of The Flying Biscuit Cafe favorites.

To be part of The Flying Biscuit Cafe team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Franchisees are responsible for hiring and training staff and coordinating business operations.

How To Open a The Flying Biscuit Cafe Franchise

As you decide if opening a The Flying Biscuit Cafe franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a The Flying Biscuit Cafe franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask The Flying Biscuit Cafe franchising team questions as part of your due diligence. 

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from The Flying Biscuit Cafe brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, location finding, research, and construction. New The Flying Biscuit Cafe franchises may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise.

Company Overview

About The Flying Biscuit Cafe

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Breakfast/Brunch Restaurants, Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
Founded
1993
Parent Company
Big Game Brands LLC
Leadership
Daryl Dollinger, President
Corporate Address
6090 Roswell Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30350
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
24 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Flying Biscuit Cafe franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$645,250 - $944,350
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The Flying Biscuit Cafe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
160 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
20-30
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where The Flying Biscuit Cafe ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Food

Ranked #3 in Breakfast/Brunch Restaurants in 2022

Top Food Franchises

