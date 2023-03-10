FocalPoint Business Coaching

Business coaching and consulting
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$78K - $132K
Units as of 2022
262 32.3% over 3 years
Company Overview

Using tools and strategies developed by author and motivational speaker Brian Tracy, FocalPoint Coaching franchisees offer business coaching services to help business owners and executives better manage their time, teams and money, and plan their exit strategies. The company has been franchising since 2005.

About FocalPoint Business Coaching

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Business Coaching & Consulting, Miscellaneous Business Services
Founded
1999
Parent Company
FocalPoint Int'l.
Leadership
Stephen Thompson, CEO
Corporate Address
2831 St. Rose Pkwy., #200
Henderson, NV 89052
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2005 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ
21
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
262 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a FocalPoint Business Coaching franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$78,000 - $132,100
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
$4,500 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
$1.95K/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$150+/mo.
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
FocalPoint Business Coaching has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
42 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where FocalPoint Business Coaching landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
