Forever Yogurt

Frozen yogurt, hot chocolate, coffee
Initial investment
$240K - $478K
Units as of 2014
25
Company Overview

About Forever Yogurt

Related Categories
Coffee, Frozen Yogurt
Founded
2010
Leadership
Ahmad Yilmaz, Founder
Corporate Address
215 W. Ohio, #1W
Chicago, IL 60654

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2012 (11 years)
# of employees at HQ
13
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
25 (as of 2014)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Forever Yogurt franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$240,000 - $478,450
Net Worth Requirement
$350,000 - $400,000
Cash Requirement
$40,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
1-3 days
Classroom Training
1-2 weeks
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Updated: December 12th, 2022
