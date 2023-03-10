In 1997, Keith and Amy Richards were on holiday in Greece. They experienced small-table Mediterranean cafés where everyone in the community came together to enjoy food and celebrate life. Fired up, the Richards went back home with a vision to bring their Greek experience to life by opening the first of many Mediterranean cafes in Birmingham, Alabama in 1998.

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe is a fast-paced chain of restaurants based in Birmingham, Alabama. It serves Greek and Mediterranean dishes, such as gyros, sandwiches, soups, and salads. With over 20 years of experience, Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe has evolved to become a tech-savvy brand optimized to satisfy both digital guests enjoying their food to-go and in-person guests visiting their restaurants.

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe has a menu of exciting flavors and real, homemade Greek food. Since beginning to franchise in 2013, Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe has grown to over 70 locations all across the U.S.

Why You May Want to Start a Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe Franchise

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe takes extra care to source its ingredients responsibly. Some ingredients are direct imports from the Mediterranean, such as olive oil and lemons. Others are grown locally on American farms. Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe believes that guests should enjoy every Mediterranean meal with friends, family, and fresh herbs with every dish.

Mediterranean and Greek food categories are some of the fastest-growing cuisine categories, but are underrepresented in many communities. Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe believes it is in a great position to grow and even develop a trend while also providing people with a healthier lifestyle.

The company is purpose-driven and people-first. It prides itself on always having the customer at heart. Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe is for those who are serious about authentic Mediterranean food and sharing it with their friends and family. The brand offers catering for events such as weddings, business events, and family reunions. Catering provides another form of business that a franchisee can undertake.

What Might Make Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe a Good Choice?

To be part of the Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. You’ll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees, as well. These fees will include royalty fees, advertising fees, and a potential renewal fee. Typical terms of agreement run for a period of ten years.

Franchisees receive hundreds of hours of on the job training, as well as continuous access to a franchise consultant to ensure success on opening day.

Additionally, Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

How to Open a Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe Franchise

To start the process of becoming a Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe franchisee, fill out the inquiry form. A representative of Taziki’s may call you to discuss the brand, restaurant information, and possible partnership, should you meet all the requirements.

If all goes well, you will soon partner with Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe and join their team with your very own Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe franchise.