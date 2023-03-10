Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$221K - $1.5M
- Units as of 2020
-
2
French American Academy is a bilingual international school that has been enriching the minds and lives of the young since 2012. Striving to provide the highest educational standards through a comprehensive, bilingual curriculum, French American Academy strives to encourage critical thinking, curiosity, enthusiasm, and a strong work ethic. That, coupled with a second language, may put each student ahead of their monolingual peers for life.
With more than 30 nationalities, French American Academy believes in educating and nurturing the whole child into excellence. Founded and headed by Jean-Francois and Anne-Sophie Gueguen, French American Academy offers a child-centered environment that uses both English and French, cultivating a culture of open-mindedness, empathy, inclusiveness, diversity, and a life-long love of learning.
Since beginning to franchise in 2020, French American Academy has sought to add franchisees to its repertoire.
Why You May Want To Start a French American Academy Franchise
French American Academy is devoted to providing equal educational opportunities regardless of age, race, nationality, or other diversity. Teaching pre- to middle school-aged children at French American Academy will help to nurture future generations to be independent, socially, emotionally, and intellectually excellent.
There is a vibrant community of French-speaking expatriates working in the United States, but nearly 20% of Americans speak French. This could be a niche waiting to be tapped by an institution dedicated to bilingual education, especially for French speakers or those looking to encourage bilingualism in their children.
What Might Make a French American Academy Franchise a Good Choice?
Franchisees should be passionate about bilingual education, nurturing, and be willing to teach open-minded leaders of the future. Franchisees will need to be customer-focused as they work with young children and their families every day.
To be part of the French American Academy team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees may also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a French American Academy Franchise
As you decide if open a French American Academy franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a French American Academy franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the French American Academy franchising team questions.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the French American Academy brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, French American Academy franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Potential French American Academy franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.
Company Overview
About French American Academy
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2020 (3 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 50
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:
- # of Units
- 2 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a French American Academy franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $40,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $220,967 - $1,535,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 32 hours
- Classroom Training
- 59 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like French American Academy? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to French American Academy.
City Wide Facility Solutions
Kiddie Academy
Primrose Schools
Cruise Planners
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.