French American Academy

French American Academy

Preschools offering bilingual education
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$221K - $1.5M
Units as of 2020
2
Jump to Franchising Overview

French American Academy is a bilingual international school that has been enriching the minds and lives of the young since 2012. Striving to provide the highest educational standards through a comprehensive, bilingual curriculum, French American Academy strives to encourage critical thinking, curiosity, enthusiasm, and a strong work ethic. That, coupled with a second language, may put each student ahead of their monolingual peers for life. 

With more than 30 nationalities, French American Academy believes in educating and nurturing the whole child into excellence. Founded and headed by Jean-Francois and Anne-Sophie Gueguen, French American Academy offers a child-centered environment that uses both English and French, cultivating a culture of open-mindedness, empathy, inclusiveness, diversity, and a life-long love of learning.

Since beginning to franchise in 2020, French American Academy has sought to add franchisees to its repertoire.

Why You May Want To Start a French American Academy Franchise

French American Academy is devoted to providing equal educational opportunities regardless of age, race, nationality, or other diversity. Teaching pre- to middle school-aged children at French American Academy will help to nurture future generations to be independent, socially, emotionally, and intellectually excellent. 

There is a vibrant community of French-speaking expatriates working in the United States, but nearly 20% of Americans speak French. This could be a niche waiting to be tapped by an institution dedicated to bilingual education, especially for French speakers or those looking to encourage bilingualism in their children.

What Might Make a French American Academy Franchise a Good Choice?

Franchisees should be passionate about bilingual education, nurturing, and be willing to teach open-minded leaders of the future. Franchisees will need to be customer-focused as they work with young children and their families every day. 

To be part of the French American Academy team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees may also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a French American Academy Franchise

As you decide if open a French American Academy franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a French American Academy franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the French American Academy franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the French American Academy brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, French American Academy franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Potential French American Academy franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About French American Academy

Related Categories
Childcare
Founded
2012
Parent Company
The French American Academy
Leadership
Jean-Francois Gueguen, Owner
Corporate Address
209 3rd St.
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
2 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a French American Academy franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$220,967 - $1,535,500
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
32 hours
Classroom Training
59 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like French American Academy? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to French American Academy.

City Wide Facility Solutions

Commercial cleaning and facility maintenance
Ranked #191
Request Info

Kiddie Academy

Educational childcare
Ranked #118
Learn More

Primrose Schools

Educational childcare
Ranked #65
Learn More

Cruise Planners

Travel agencies
Ranked #135
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing