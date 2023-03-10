French American Academy is a bilingual international school that has been enriching the minds and lives of the young since 2012. Striving to provide the highest educational standards through a comprehensive, bilingual curriculum, French American Academy strives to encourage critical thinking, curiosity, enthusiasm, and a strong work ethic. That, coupled with a second language, may put each student ahead of their monolingual peers for life.

With more than 30 nationalities, French American Academy believes in educating and nurturing the whole child into excellence. Founded and headed by Jean-Francois and Anne-Sophie Gueguen, French American Academy offers a child-centered environment that uses both English and French, cultivating a culture of open-mindedness, empathy, inclusiveness, diversity, and a life-long love of learning.

Since beginning to franchise in 2020, French American Academy has sought to add franchisees to its repertoire.

Why You May Want To Start a French American Academy Franchise

French American Academy is devoted to providing equal educational opportunities regardless of age, race, nationality, or other diversity. Teaching pre- to middle school-aged children at French American Academy will help to nurture future generations to be independent, socially, emotionally, and intellectually excellent.

There is a vibrant community of French-speaking expatriates working in the United States, but nearly 20% of Americans speak French. This could be a niche waiting to be tapped by an institution dedicated to bilingual education, especially for French speakers or those looking to encourage bilingualism in their children.

What Might Make a French American Academy Franchise a Good Choice?

Franchisees should be passionate about bilingual education, nurturing, and be willing to teach open-minded leaders of the future. Franchisees will need to be customer-focused as they work with young children and their families every day.

To be part of the French American Academy team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees may also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a French American Academy Franchise

As you decide if open a French American Academy franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a French American Academy franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the French American Academy franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the French American Academy brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, French American Academy franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Potential French American Academy franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.