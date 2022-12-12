Get Fit Prescott

Digital fitness coaching and personal training
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$262K - $525K
Units as of 2024
1 Decrease
Company Overview

About Get Fit Prescott

Industry Health & Wellness
Related Categories Fitness
Founded 2022
Leadership Eric Weaver, CEO
Corporate Address 3250 Gateway Blvd. #544
Prescott, AZ 86303

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2024 (0 years)
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises worldwide.
# of Units 1 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Get Fit Prescott franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$34,900
Initial Investment Information Circle
$261,600 - $524,900
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Get Fit Prescott has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 38 hours
Classroom Training 24 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
