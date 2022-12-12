Ginger & Maude Hair Salons

Hair services and products
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$200K - $302K
Units as of 2025
5 Increase 25.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Ginger & Maude Hair Salons

Industry Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories Hair Care
Founded 2008
Parent Company Ginger & Maude Inc.
Leadership Deanna Everson, President
Corporate Address 1319 NE. Fremont St.
Portland, OR 97212
Social LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, TikTok

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2021 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ 4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Washington
# of Units 5 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Ginger & Maude Hair Salons franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$35,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$199,764 - $302,275
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$500,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 92 hours
Classroom Training 96 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
