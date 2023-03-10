Go Go Curry is a Japanese curry chain restaurant that provides delicious Kanazawa-style curry. Founded in 2006, Go Go Curry opened its first location in New York City. Go Go Curry began franchising in 2018 and has since opened several restaurants across the United States.

Go Go Curry is actively seeking to expand its reach by adding new franchisees throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Go Go Curry Franchise

Go Go Curry believes it has simple and efficient operations. It does not require franchisees to have previous culinary experience. However, franchisees should have entrepreneurial skills and ambition. Go Go Curry has a strong focus on creating and maintaining happiness at all levels of the organization. Go Go Curry has over a decade of experience and operates in various locations across the United States.

Opening a Go Go Curry franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. Go Go Curry believes it is paving the way for the Japanese comfort food market segment to become a prominent one in the United States.

What Might Make a Go Go Curry Franchise a Good Choice?

As a Go Go Curry franchisee, you may get to bring a relatively new curry craze to your community. Your role as a franchisee includes staffing and management of the day-to-day operations of your business. Absentee ownership of a Go Go Curry franchise is not allowed. You will receive hands-on training to gain the skills needed to run your business.

To be part of the Go Go Curry team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Go Go Curry Franchise

Make sure to research the brand and your preferred locations to determine if Go Go Curry franchise would do well in your community. As part of your research, contact existing franchisees for feedback and reviews. Before deciding to open a Go Go Curry franchise, ensure you understand their business model. To gain more insight into the value proposition you will be offering, ensure you meet with the Go Go Curry senior leadership team during the discovery day. Ask questions about their experiences and receive tips for best practices as you run your location.

Go Go Curry provides training for potential franchisees. The training program is comprehensive and may cover everything you need to know to open and manage your Go Go Curry franchise. The training program consists of pre-training conducted online, as well as several weeks of classroom and on-the-job training. After opening your business, the Go Go Curry corporate team may remain available if you need assistance.