Go Go Curry is a Japanese curry chain restaurant that provides delicious Kanazawa-style curry. Founded in 2006, Go Go Curry opened its first location in New York City. Go Go Curry began franchising in 2018 and has since opened several restaurants across the United States.

Go Go Curry is actively seeking to expand its reach by adding new franchisees throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Go Go Curry Franchise

Go Go Curry believes it has simple and efficient operations. It does not require franchisees to have previous culinary experience. However, franchisees should have entrepreneurial skills and ambition. Go Go Curry has a strong focus on creating and maintaining happiness at all levels of the organization. Go Go Curry has over a decade of experience and operates in various locations across the United States.  

Opening a Go Go Curry franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. Go Go Curry believes it is paving the way for the Japanese comfort food market segment to become a prominent one in the United States.

What Might Make a Go Go Curry Franchise a Good Choice?

As a Go Go Curry franchisee, you may get to bring a relatively new curry craze to your community. Your role as a franchisee includes staffing and management of the day-to-day operations of your business. Absentee ownership of a Go Go Curry franchise is not allowed. You will receive hands-on training to gain the skills needed to run your business. 

To be part of the Go Go Curry team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Go Go Curry Franchise

Make sure to research the brand and your preferred locations to determine if Go Go Curry franchise would do well in your community. As part of your research, contact existing franchisees for feedback and reviews. Before deciding to open a Go Go Curry franchise, ensure you understand their business model. To gain more insight into the value proposition you will be offering, ensure you meet with the Go Go Curry senior leadership team during the discovery day. Ask questions about their experiences and receive tips for best practices as you run your location. 

Go Go Curry provides training for potential franchisees. The training program is comprehensive and may cover everything you need to know to open and manage your Go Go Curry franchise. The training program consists of pre-training conducted online, as well as several weeks of classroom and on-the-job training. After opening your business, the Go Go Curry corporate team may remain available if you need assistance.

Company Overview

About Go Go Curry

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Asian Food, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
Founded
2006
Parent Company
Smile & Hospitality Inc.
Leadership
Tomoko Omori, CEO
Corporate Address
28-07 Jackson Ave.
Long Island City, NY 11101
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
11 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Go Go Curry franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$291,530 - $822,825
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000 - $2,000,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000 - $1,000,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Go Go Curry has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
92 hours
Classroom Training
28 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Go Go Curry ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #96 in 2022

Top New Franchises
Food

Ranked #6 in Asian Food in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
